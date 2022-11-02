Search icon
    Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Disputeby@scott-d.-clary
    1,865 reads

    Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute

    Some experts estimate the rate of Narcissistic Personality Disorder to be as high as 5%. Of the 20 people you work with daily, one of them is likely a narcissist. So how do you deal with them? In September, I sat down to talk with Rebecca Zung for the Success Story Podcast, one of the most successful family law attorneys in the country and the best-selling author of Negotiate Like You M.A.T.T.E.R: The Sure Fire Method to Step Up and Win. She’s developed a framework (S.L.A.Y) to deal with narcissists in any personal or professional negotiations. (after dealing with several in her own life, who almost derailed her entire career).

