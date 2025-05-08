Deadzone: Rogue Rockets To Steam's Top 10 Global Sellers With 100K+ Players In Week 1

Deadzone: Rogue has officially launched into Early Access on Steam. The game has received praise for its tight gunplay, progression, and intense co-op. The Full 1.0 Release will come with Zone 3, containing new enemies and weapons.

**Alpharetta, United States, May 5th, 2025/GamingWire/--**Deadzone: Rogue, a fast-paced roguelite first-person shooter, has officially launched into Early Access on Steam and the reception has been electric. With over 200,000 wishlists, a Top 10 Global Seller debut, and over 100,000 players in the first week, Deadzone: Rogue has made a powerful entrance into Early Access. Steam reviews remain “Very Positive”, with praise for its tight gunplay, progression, and intense co-op.\


https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzip4t7v2Rg

Set aboard a derelict spaceship overrun by rogue AI and biomechanical enemies, Deadzone: Rogue blends the adrenaline of modern FPS games with the replayability and progression of a roguelite. Players fight through hordes of enemies, collect powerful gear, and grow stronger with each run tackling missions solo or up to 3 players in co-op.


Early Access includes Zones 1 and 2, offering hours of content across different sectors of the spaceship through missions. Players will face dozens of unique enemy types, challenging boss fights, and fast-paced firefights that tell the story of the game and offer unique rewards. With 30+ weapons and a massive library of items, perks, and augments, no two loadouts or playthroughs ever feel the same.

Deadzone: Rogue captures the essence of what makes roguelites so addicting — fast action, constant progression, and meaningful player choice. The Full 1.0 Release of Deadzone: Rogue for PC will come with Zone 3, containing new enemies, weapons, and gameplay features after Early Access ends.


Deadzone: Rogue is actively in development for consoles, with release details coming soon.

Community feedback will play a key role in shaping the future of the game and content creators can claim a free key through this Keymailer link if they meet the requirements.


Deadzone: Rogue is available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Users can check out the Discord as well, it's a great way to submit feature requests and feedback to the developers.

About Deadzone: Rogue

Deadzone: Rogue is a fast-paced roguelite first-person shooter developed by Prophecy Games. Set aboard a derelict spaceship infested with biomechanical threats, the game blends high-speed gunplay with deep roguelite progression. Players build and evolve their combat style using 30+ weapons, elemental affixes, perks, items, and powerful augments.

Launched in Early Access on April 29, 2025, Deadzone: Rogue is already receiving content updates and a full release of the game is coming very soon.

Contact

Deadzone: Rogue

Prophecy Games

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Gamingwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


