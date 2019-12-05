How Blockchain's Impact on Accounting Made Me Switch My Career

1,150 reads

@ barunda Benjamin Arunda I am a Certified Blockchain Expert (CBE) and author of Understanding the Blockchain.

When I joined the university for my undergraduate course several years ago, I was excited that I am going to be an accountant thus handle money for big companies and work for the big 4 audit firms - EY, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG.

Little did I know that accounting was also evolving on the wheels of new revolutionary technologies. Anyway, who knew that there would ever be a technology more innovative than the internet? If there are any, perhaps just a bunch of sophisticated programmers, who are actually the ones innovating the new technologies.

Accounting has changed so much over the last decade!!

After graduating, I proceeded to do ACCA and then a certificate in Quickbooks accounting software, because I was deliberately rolling my sleeves to become a top auditor, a job I would work in until retirement. Then one day I got an an email alert of a new blog on ACCA platform introducing members and students to a technology called Blockchain.

https: //www.accaglobal.com/my/en/member/member/accounting-business/2017/04/insights/blockchain-17.html

In the blog, ACCA was suggesting that in the next few years after blockchain is adopted in accounting, perhaps certain accounting and auditing roles will no-longer be needed.

This scared the hell out of me. I discontinued my ACCA studies and registered for programming classes to learn Python and Blockchain development.

'Understanding the Blockchain' where i discussed the fundamentals of blockchain technology and its use cases. After learning blockchain for sometimes and even taking courses with the University of Nocosia and the Blockchain Council, I wrote and published a book titledwhere i discussed the fundamentals of blockchain technology and its use cases.

So, a dreamer Accountant cum Auditor now fully entered the Blockchain industry!!

Blockchain in Accountancy

For long I quite didn't see how Blockchain is relevant in Accountancy until I learnt about Triple-entry Accounting. It's humorous that triple-entry accounting actually started in the 1980's. Recently the accounting concept came to the limelight when Ian Grigg associated it with Blockchain technology.

Triple-entry accounting is an accounting strategy that is an enhancement to the traditional double-entry accounting system. In triple-entry accounting, all accounting entries involving outside parties are cryptographically sealed and linked via a smart contract to a third entry.

The use of Blockchain-based triple entry accounting makes it almost impossible to compromise the way traditional accounting systems are easily hacked and records compromised.

Blockchain is transparent, audit-able and immutable thus a blockchain-based accounting system would be impossible to corrupt once transactions records are entered into the 3rd entry's smart-contract ledger.

Blockchain-based Accounting May Sack Auditors

Auditing is only on demand because companies do not trust their accountants. Accountants are humans thus are possible to compromise, and after-all, humans are to err.

Accounting records are also possible to compromise. Auditing by an external, independent auditor is therefore necessary.

Blockchain-based accounting systems are transparent, auditable and immutable; which means transactions can hardly be compromised. This means if account records are stored on a blockchain, it may not be necessary to invite an external auditor to proof or validate.

So auditors may be hardly needed in future!!

Share this story @ barunda Benjamin Arunda Read my stories I am a Certified Blockchain Expert (CBE) and author of Understanding the Blockchain.

Tags