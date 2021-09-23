Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Database Management: Why Do Developers Prefer PostgreSQL? by@atharav-system

Database Management: Why Do Developers Prefer PostgreSQL?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Postgres is an open-source and free database management system. The original name of Postgres was POSTGRES. It emphasizes. SQL compliance and extensibility. It has strong add-ons like PostGIS and a geospatial database extender. Postgres has a built-in synchronous replication which ensures for each write transaction, the master waits until one. replica node has written data to the transaction log. It can run read-only queries in contradiction of replicated nodes. This allows for the splitting of reading traffic efficiently among the many nodes. It handles different workloads including single machines to data warehouses and web services.
image
Natvar Mistry Hacker Noon profile picture

@atharav-system
Natvar Mistry

Mr. Natvar Mistry, the CEO of Atharva System, Has nurtured The Company With His Technocratic.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
6 Reasons You Should Transition to PostgreSQL from Oracle by @instaclustr
#postgres
How to Install and Use Materialize to Run SQL Queries on your nginx Logs by @bobbyiliev
#materialize
Take your Materialized Views to the Next Level by Joining MySQL and Postgres by @bobbyiliev
#database
Stream and Display Data in Realtime with Materialize and Adonis by @bobbyiliev
#adonisjs
When and How Should You Use Merge Purge Software? by @javeriagauhar
#merge-purge

Tags

#postgresql-development#postgresql-global-development#postgresql-web-applications#postgresql-index#understanding-postgresql#database-management-system#database#database-administration
Join Hacker Noon loading