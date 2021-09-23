Database Management: Why Do Developers Prefer PostgreSQL?

Postgres is an open-source and free database management system. The original name of Postgres was POSTGRES. It emphasizes. SQL compliance and extensibility. It has strong add-ons like PostGIS and a geospatial database extender. Postgres has a built-in synchronous replication which ensures for each write transaction, the master waits until one. replica node has written data to the transaction log. It can run read-only queries in contradiction of replicated nodes. This allows for the splitting of reading traffic efficiently among the many nodes. It handles different workloads including single machines to data warehouses and web services.