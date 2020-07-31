Data Integrity In Cryptography

Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io
Data integrity refers to the accuracy, legitimacy, and consistency of information in a system. When a message is sent, particularly using an untrusted medium, data integrity provides us confidence that the message wasn't tampered with.
Data integrity provides protection from a wide range of problems which involve data being mutated against the purposes of the system. Some potential problems include:
A checksum solves all three of the potential data integrity problems listed above. A checksum is a deterministic value derived from the message data and can be transmitted separately. This means checksum for a given message will always be the same.
The receiver of a message can generate a checksum from the message, and if the generated checksum matches the one that was sent then the message couldn't have been tampered with.
It is important to note that if the medium over which the checksum was obtained is untrusted then a malicious actor could alter the message and the checksum. It is common good practice to sign the checksum using a digital signature. The digital signature provides proof that the sender of the checksum is who they say they are.
There are many types of checksums, but the best checksums are typically cryptographic hash functions. Hash functions which have the following properties make great checksums for validating data integrity:
The SHA-256 hash function is often used to create checksum digests.
A common use case for checksums is the verification of a download. In this example, we are going to download the Bitcoin Core node software and verify its integrity. For an updated version go here or just follow along to use version 0.19.1. I will assume you are on Mac OS, for a different OS follow the instructions on the download page.
cd ~/Downloads
Compute and print the checksum of the downloaded dmg file:
shasum -a 256 bitcoin-0.19.1-osx.dmg
Which should print:
206d8d92189d22e735393abebeb7a2e7237a119dd448b4a40df8c357da1287b2 bitcoin-0.19.1-osx.dmg
Then print the downloaded (expected) checksum:
cat SHA256SUMS.asc | grep bitcoin-0.19.1-osx.dmg
Which should match:
206d8d92189d22e735393abebeb7a2e7237a119dd448b4a40df8c357da1287b2 bitcoin-0.19.1-osx.dmg
If they match, congratulations! Your download has been verified. No man in the middle altered the program that you downloaded.
Again, keep in mind that in order to verify that the checksum you were provided wasn't tampered with, you would need also to verify the GPG signature.
Previously published at https://qvault.io/2020/05/04/achieving-data-integrity-using-cryptography/
