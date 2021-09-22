Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Data Impact in Public Health Accuracy: A Healthcare Expert's Quest to Educate the Public with Data by@kateyedi

Data Impact in Public Health Accuracy: A Healthcare Expert's Quest to Educate the Public with Data

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Big data allows for near-real-time illness surveillance and the streaming of enormous amounts of data in real-time, allowing for improved tracking and identification of afflicted individuals. Big data has continuously aided in the achievement of predicted public health objectives. Nura Ikhalea, a highly driven and committed healthcare expert with over 8 years of experience, was working nonstop to make sure that the people of the United States were fully educated on vaccines. She believes that while the creation of vaccinations is vital, it is as important to earn and sustain public confidence.
image
Kate Yedi Hacker Noon profile picture

@kateyedi
Kate Yedi

I like writing about entrepreneurship, technology, and upcoming tech companies

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Portfolio Construction & Performance for New Investors: An Interview with Abdulaziz Hayat by @kateyedi
#entrepreneurship
What is the Nursing Home Staff Shortage Crisis? by @brianwallace
#healthcare
How Remote Patient Monitoring Technology is Changing Healthcare by @researchlabs
#healthcare
When Big Data Goes Bad: Rehabilitating Data Quality by @johnjvester
#big-data
Blockchain and the Future of Medicine [Infographic] by @brianwallace
#blockchain-in-healthcare
Life Hack: Do More by Sleeping More by @whatsai
#sleep

Tags

#covid-19#public-health#united-states#big-data#big-data-analytics#big-data-in-healthcare#healthcare#data-impact-public-health
Join Hacker Noon loading