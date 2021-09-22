Data Impact in Public Health Accuracy: A Healthcare Expert's Quest to Educate the Public with Data

Big data allows for near-real-time illness surveillance and the streaming of enormous amounts of data in real-time, allowing for improved tracking and identification of afflicted individuals. Big data has continuously aided in the achievement of predicted public health objectives. Nura Ikhalea, a highly driven and committed healthcare expert with over 8 years of experience, was working nonstop to make sure that the people of the United States were fully educated on vaccines. She believes that while the creation of vaccinations is vital, it is as important to earn and sustain public confidence.