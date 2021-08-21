Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

DAOs are a Catalyst for Decentralization - Unhashed #15 by@musharraf

DAOs are a Catalyst for Decentralization - Unhashed #15

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Harmony.one, founded by Stephen Tse, is working to drive a fintech revolution. Harmony aims to solve the interoperability and scalability challenges faced by first-generation blockchains. Tse says cross-chain communication is a must for blockchains to turn mainstream and provide scalable solutions. Harmony is providing an open platform for developers to choose between different blockchains for their products. It is also enabling the digital transfer of digital assets with negligible friction in fees or transaction costs.
image
Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture
by Mohammad Musharraf @musharraf.B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is it Still Profitable to Invest in Bitcoin Mining Hardware or Cloud Mining? What do Reports Say? by @musharraf
#bitcoin-mining
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum

Tags

#blockchain#cryptocurrency#decentralized-autonomous-org#blockchain-security#dao#blockchain-technology#interoperability#blockchain-interoprability
Join Hacker Noon loading