DAOs are a Catalyst for Decentralization - Unhashed #15

Harmony.one, founded by Stephen Tse, is working to drive a fintech revolution. Harmony aims to solve the interoperability and scalability challenges faced by first-generation blockchains. Tse says cross-chain communication is a must for blockchains to turn mainstream and provide scalable solutions. Harmony is providing an open platform for developers to choose between different blockchains for their products. It is also enabling the digital transfer of digital assets with negligible friction in fees or transaction costs.