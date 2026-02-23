Cursor vs Offset in GraphQL: Measuring Response Time and Memory in Node.js

GraphQL makes it easy to request exactly the data you need, but that flexibility can quickly turn into a performance problem when queries return large result sets. A single field that returns "all items" may work fine during development, yet silently degrade into slow responses, high memory usage, or even process crashes as data volume grows. This is especially relevant in Node.js backends, where resolvers often materialize entire result sets in memory before returning a response. Fetching a large number of records in a single GraphQL query doesn't just increase response time, it can put sustained pressure on the event loop, garbage collector, and overall process stability. Node.js Pagination is the standard solution to this problem, but not all pagination strategies behave the same under load. In this article, we'll look at three common approaches to pagination in a Node.js GraphQL API: fetching everything at once, offset-based pagination, and cursor-based pagination. Rather than treating pagination as a purely theoretical concern, we'll instrument each approach and observe how it affects response times and memory usage. offset-based pagination cursor-based pagination We'll build a minimal GraphQL API using Express and Apollo Server, backed by a SQLite database seeded with 500,000 products. You'll see how naive queries show up as slow requests and memory spikes, how offset-based pagination improves things but still has hidden costs, and why cursor-based pagination is - spoiler alert! - the recommended pattern for stable, scalable GraphQL APIs. Express Apollo Server Setting Up the Project To keep things simple, the article is accompanied by a runnable demo repository. The project is a small Node.js GraphQL API, with a SQLite backend populated with 500,000 products. Prerequisites To follow along, you'll only need: Node.js 18+\nnpm\nA basic understanding of GraphQL and Node.js development Node.js 18+ npm A basic understanding of GraphQL and Node.js development Installation Start by cloning the repository and installing dependencies: git clone https://github.com/gkoos/article-graphql-pagination\ncd article-graphql-pagination\nnpm install git clone https://github.com/gkoos/article-graphql-pagination\ncd article-graphql-pagination\nnpm install The project uses Prisma with SQLite and includes a seed script that creates 500,000 product records to demonstrate performance differences between pagination strategies. Run the following commands to initialize and seed the database: npx prisma generate\nnpm run prisma:migrate\nnpm run prisma:seed npx prisma generate\nnpm run prisma:migrate\nnpm run prisma:seed This will create the database schema and populate it with realistic-looking product data. Running the Server Once setup is complete, start the server: npm start npm start The GraphQL API will be available at http://localhost:4000, where you can explore the schema and run queries using the Apollo Sandbox. http://localhost:4000 The Problem: Fetching All Data at Once Before introducing pagination, let's start with the simplest approach: returning all records from a GraphQL field in a single request. all In our app, the allProducts query does exactly that. It loads all 500,000 products from the database and returns them as a single response. This kind of query is easy to write, easy to understand, and surprisingly common in early GraphQL schemas. allProducts Here's the resolver behind it: // src/resolvers.js\n...\nallProducts: async () => {\n console.time('allProducts');\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n console.timeEnd('allProducts');\n console.log(`Fetched ${products.length} products (ALL)`);\n return products;\n}, // src/resolvers.js\n...\nallProducts: async () => {\n console.time('allProducts');\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n console.timeEnd('allProducts');\n console.log(`Fetched ${products.length} products (ALL)`);\n return products;\n}, There's nothing technically wrong with this resolver. It does exactly what it promises. The problem is scale. scale Running the Fetch-All Query Open the GraphQL Sandbox at http://localhost:4000 and run the following query: http://localhost:4000 query allProducts {\n allProducts {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} query allProducts {\n allProducts {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} Depending on your machine, the query may take several seconds to complete. You'll also notice that the response payload is very large: hundreds of thousands of objects serialized into JSON and sent over the wire in one go. In your terminal, you should see a log message like this: allProducts: 2.817s\nFetched 500000 products (ALL) allProducts: 2.817s\nFetched 500000 products (ALL) A single request: Executes a large database query\nAllocates memory for all 500,000 rows\nSerializes the entire result set before responding Executes a large database query Allocates memory for all 500,000 rows Serializes the entire result set before responding In a real production API, this kind of request can quickly become problematic under concurrent load. Why This Pattern Breaks Down Even in this local setup, you can observe: High response times (often several seconds)\nSignificant memory usage spikes during request processing High response times (often several seconds) Significant memory usage spikes during request processing Because the resolver loads the entire dataset eagerly, the cost of this query scales linearly with the number of rows in the table. As the dataset grows, so does response time, memory pressure, and GC activity in the Node.js process. scales linearly with the number of rows in the table This is one of those things that often goes unnoticed during development, but becomes very visible once real data and real traffic hit the system. Fetching all data at once has a few fundamental problems: Unbounded results: There's no upper limit on how much data a client can request.\nPoor memory characteristics: Large result sets must be held in memory until the response is sent.\nUnpredictable performance: Response time grows with dataset size, not request intent.\nEasy to abuse: A single client can unintentionally (or intentionally) stress the backend. Unbounded results: There's no upper limit on how much data a client can request. Unbounded results Poor memory characteristics: Large result sets must be held in memory until the response is sent. Poor memory characteristics Unpredictable performance: Response time grows with dataset size, not request intent. Unpredictable performance Easy to abuse: A single client can unintentionally (or intentionally) stress the backend. Easy to abuse Pagination exists to put boundaries around this behavior. Pagination Naive Offset-Based Pagination A natural first step after realizing that fetching everything at once doesn't scale is to introduce offset-based pagination. This approach limits the number of records returned per request and allows clients to "page through" results using a combination of limit and offset. offset-based pagination Offset-based pagination is simple to implement and easy to reason about, which makes it a common choice in REST APIs and an equally common first attempt in GraphQL. Implementing Offset Pagination In our demo project, the productsOffset query exposes this pattern: productsOffset // src/resolvers.js\n...\nproductsOffset: async (_, { limit, offset }) => {\n console.time('productsOffset');\n if (limit > 100) {\n limit = 100; // enforce a maximum limit to prevent abuse\n }\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n take: limit,\n skip: offset,\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n console.timeEnd('productsOffset');\n console.log(`Fetched ${products.length} products (offset: ${offset}, limit: ${limit})`);\n return products;\n}, // src/resolvers.js\n...\nproductsOffset: async (_, { limit, offset }) => {\n console.time('productsOffset');\n if (limit > 100) {\n limit = 100; // enforce a maximum limit to prevent abuse\n }\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n take: limit,\n skip: offset,\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n console.timeEnd('productsOffset');\n console.log(`Fetched ${products.length} products (offset: ${offset}, limit: ${limit})`);\n return products;\n}, One thing that's important to note here is if we don't limit the number of records returned, we could still end up fetching everything at once. Always implement a server-side maximum limit to prevent abuse. Always implement a server-side maximum limit to prevent abuse The resolver uses Prisma's take and skip options to implement limit and offset behavior. Clients can specify how many records they want (limit) and where to start (offset). take skip limit offset The corresponding GraphQL query looks like this: query productsOffset {\n productsOffset(limit: 20, offset: 0) {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} query productsOffset {\n productsOffset(limit: 20, offset: 0) {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} Instead of returning all 500,000 products, this query fetches just a small window of results. Clients can request subsequent pages by increasing the offset value. Observing the Improvement Run the offset-based query a few times from the GraphQL Sandbox, changing the offset to simulate paging through the dataset. In your terminal, you should see logs like this: productsOffset: 17.44ms\nFetched 20 products (offset: 0, limit: 20) productsOffset: 17.44ms\nFetched 20 products (offset: 0, limit: 20) Compared to the fetch-all approach, you should immediately notice: Much faster response times\nShorter database query time\nLower overall memory usage per request Much faster response times Shorter database query time Lower overall memory usage per request By limiting how many records are loaded and serialized, offset-based pagination dramatically reduces the per-request cost. Even under load, this approach is far more stable than returning everything at once. The Hidden Cost of Offsets While offset-based pagination is a clear improvement, it comes with a less obvious downside. As the offset value increases, the database still needs to scan past the skipped rows to reach the requested page. For small offsets this isn't a problem, but deeper pages can become increasingly expensive, especially on large tables. the database still needs to scan past the skipped rows to reach the requested page Let's query the last page of products: query productsOffset {\n productsOffset(limit: 20, offset: 499980) {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} query productsOffset {\n productsOffset(limit: 20, offset: 499980) {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n} Run this query and observe the terminal logs: productsOffset: 1.055s\nFetched 20 products (offset: 499980, limit: 20) productsOffset: 1.055s\nFetched 20 products (offset: 499980, limit: 20) In this particular case, the first query took 17ms, while the last page took more than a second! From the client's perspective, this query looks almost identical to fetching the first page, but from the database's perspective, it may involve scanning hundreds of thousands of rows before returning just 20. Why This Matters in GraphQL APIs Offset-based pagination also has semantic issues in GraphQL: Unstable pagination: Inserts or deletes can shift offsets, causing clients to skip or duplicate items.\nNo natural continuation: Clients must manage offsets manually.\nPoor fit for infinite scrolling: Large offsets become increasingly inefficient. Unstable pagination: Inserts or deletes can shift offsets, causing clients to skip or duplicate items. Unstable pagination No natural continuation: Clients must manage offsets manually. No natural continuation Poor fit for infinite scrolling: Large offsets become increasingly inefficient. Poor fit for infinite scrolling These limitations are why offset-based pagination is generally considered a transitional solution in GraphQL APIs. Cursor-Based Pagination Offset-based pagination improves performance by limiting result size, but it still becomes less efficient as clients paginate deeper into a dataset. In GraphQL APIs, the recommended alternative is cursor-based pagination, where each page starts from a known position instead of skipping an arbitrary number of rows. cursor-based pagination Cursor-based pagination is a better fit for large datasets because its performance depends on page size, not page number. performance depends on page size, not page number Implementing Cursor-Based Pagination In this project, cursor-based pagination is implemented using Prisma’s native cursor support. Each product's id is encoded into an opaque cursor, which the client passes back when requesting the next page. id At a high level, the resolver: Decodes the after cursor (if present)\nUses it as a database cursor\nFetches first + 1 records to determine if another page exists\nBuilds a connection-style response with edges and pageInfo Decodes the after cursor (if present) Uses it as a database cursor Fetches first + 1 records to determine if another page exists Builds a connection-style response with edges and pageInfo Here is the resolver implementation: // src/resolvers.js\n// Helper function to encode cursor\nfunction encodeCursor(id) {\n return Buffer.from(id.toString()).toString('base64');\n}\n\n// Helper function to decode cursor\nfunction decodeCursor(cursor) {\n return parseInt(Buffer.from(cursor, 'base64').toString('ascii'));\n}\n\n...\n\nproductsCursor: async (_, { first = 20, after }) => {\n console.time('productsCursor');\n \n const cursor = after ? { id: decodeCursor(after) } : undefined;\n \n // Fetch one extra to determine if there's a next page\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n take: first + 1,\n ...(cursor && {\n skip: 1, // Skip the cursor itself\n cursor: cursor\n }),\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n\n const hasNextPage = products.length > first;\n const edges = products.slice(0, first).map(product => ({\n cursor: encodeCursor(product.id),\n node: product\n }));\n\n const pageInfo = {\n hasNextPage,\n hasPreviousPage: !!after,\n startCursor: edges.length > 0 ? edges[0].cursor : null,\n endCursor: edges.length > 0 ? edges[edges.length - 1].cursor : null\n };\n\n const totalCount = await prisma.product.count();\n\n console.timeEnd('productsCursor');\n console.log(`Fetched ${edges.length} products (cursor-based, after: ${after || 'start'})`);\n\n return {\n edges,\n pageInfo,\n totalCount\n };\n}, // src/resolvers.js\n// Helper function to encode cursor\nfunction encodeCursor(id) {\n return Buffer.from(id.toString()).toString('base64');\n}\n\n// Helper function to decode cursor\nfunction decodeCursor(cursor) {\n return parseInt(Buffer.from(cursor, 'base64').toString('ascii'));\n}\n\n...\n\nproductsCursor: async (_, { first = 20, after }) => {\n console.time('productsCursor');\n \n const cursor = after ? { id: decodeCursor(after) } : undefined;\n \n // Fetch one extra to determine if there's a next page\n const products = await prisma.product.findMany({\n take: first + 1,\n ...(cursor && {\n skip: 1, // Skip the cursor itself\n cursor: cursor\n }),\n orderBy: { id: 'asc' }\n });\n\n const hasNextPage = products.length > first;\n const edges = products.slice(0, first).map(product => ({\n cursor: encodeCursor(product.id),\n node: product\n }));\n\n const pageInfo = {\n hasNextPage,\n hasPreviousPage: !!after,\n startCursor: edges.length > 0 ? edges[0].cursor : null,\n endCursor: edges.length > 0 ? edges[edges.length - 1].cursor : null\n };\n\n const totalCount = await prisma.product.count();\n\n console.timeEnd('productsCursor');\n console.log(`Fetched ${edges.length} products (cursor-based, after: ${after || 'start'})`);\n\n return {\n edges,\n pageInfo,\n totalCount\n };\n}, This approach ensures that each query resumes from a precise position in the dataset rather than scanning past thousands of rows. Querying with Cursors To fetch the first page of products: query cursorProductsFirst {\n productsCursor(first: 20) {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n hasPreviousPage\n startCursor\n endCursor\n }\n totalCount\n }\n} query cursorProductsFirst {\n productsCursor(first: 20) {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n hasPreviousPage\n startCursor\n endCursor\n }\n totalCount\n }\n} In the terminal, you'll see something like: productsCursor: 39.993ms\nFetched 20 products (cursor-based, after: start) productsCursor: 39.993ms\nFetched 20 products (cursor-based, after: start) And the response will be: {\n "data": {\n "productsCursor": {\n "edges": [\n {\n "cursor": "MQ==",\n "node": {\n "id": 1,\n "name": "Product 1",\n "price": 581.7240166646505,\n "category": "Clothing"\n }\n },\n ...\n {\n "cursor": "MjA=",\n "node": {\n "id": 20,\n "name": "Product 20",\n "price": 979.7302196981608,\n "category": "Sports"\n }\n }\n ],\n "pageInfo": {\n "hasNextPage": true,\n "hasPreviousPage": false,\n "startCursor": "MQ==",\n "endCursor": "MjA="\n },\n "totalCount": 500000\n }\n }\n} {\n "data": {\n "productsCursor": {\n "edges": [\n {\n "cursor": "MQ==",\n "node": {\n "id": 1,\n "name": "Product 1",\n "price": 581.7240166646505,\n "category": "Clothing"\n }\n },\n ...\n {\n "cursor": "MjA=",\n "node": {\n "id": 20,\n "name": "Product 20",\n "price": 979.7302196981608,\n "category": "Sports"\n }\n }\n ],\n "pageInfo": {\n "hasNextPage": true,\n "hasPreviousPage": false,\n "startCursor": "MQ==",\n "endCursor": "MjA="\n },\n "totalCount": 500000\n }\n }\n} The format is slightly different from our offset-based implementation, but all 20 products are returned as expected, plus some useful pagination metadata. To fetch the next page, the client simply uses the endCursor from the previous response: endCursor query cursorProductsNext {\n productsCursor(first: 20, after: "MjA=") {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n endCursor\n }\n }\n} query cursorProductsNext {\n productsCursor(first: 20, after: "MjA=") {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n endCursor\n }\n }\n} And the response will contain products 21-40: {\n "data": {\n "productsCursor": {\n "edges": [\n {\n "cursor": "MjE=",\n "node": {\n "id": 21,\n "name": "Product 21",\n "price": 194.5758511706771,\n "category": "Toys"\n }\n },\n ...\n {\n "cursor": "NDA=",\n "node": {\n "id": 40,\n "name": "Product 40",\n "price": 527.7330156641641,\n "category": "Electronics"\n }\n }\n ],\n "pageInfo": {\n "hasNextPage": true,\n "hasPreviousPage": true,\n "startCursor": "MjE=",\n "endCursor": "NDA="\n },\n "totalCount": 500000\n }\n }\n} {\n "data": {\n "productsCursor": {\n "edges": [\n {\n "cursor": "MjE=",\n "node": {\n "id": 21,\n "name": "Product 21",\n "price": 194.5758511706771,\n "category": "Toys"\n }\n },\n ...\n {\n "cursor": "NDA=",\n "node": {\n "id": 40,\n "name": "Product 40",\n "price": 527.7330156641641,\n "category": "Electronics"\n }\n }\n ],\n "pageInfo": {\n "hasNextPage": true,\n "hasPreviousPage": true,\n "startCursor": "MjE=",\n "endCursor": "NDA="\n },\n "totalCount": 500000\n }\n }\n} And for the next page, we would use the new endCursor value of "NDA=" and so on. endCursor "NDA=" The cursor itself is opaque to the client and should be treated as an implementation detail. If the client can "guess" cursor values, it may lead to unintended behavior. Now let's try to fetch the last page using the cursor! To do this on the client-side, we should keep following the endCursor values until we reach the end. However, for demonstration purposes, we will cheat a little and directly encode the 499980th product's ID and create a cursor for it. In resolvers.js, the encodeCursor() function does this. What we need is Buffer.from("499980").toString("base64"), which results in NDk5OTgw, therefore our query to fetch the last page looks like this: endCursor resolvers.js encodeCursor() Buffer.from("499980").toString("base64") NDk5OTgw query cursorProductsNext {\n productsCursor(first: 20, after: "NDk5OTgw") {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n endCursor\n }\n }\n} query cursorProductsNext {\n productsCursor(first: 20, after: "NDk5OTgw") {\n edges {\n cursor\n node {\n id\n name\n price\n category\n }\n }\n pageInfo {\n hasNextPage\n endCursor\n }\n }\n} Check your terminal logs again: productsCursor: 35.197ms\nFetched 20 products (cursor-based, after: NDk5OTgw) productsCursor: 35.197ms\nFetched 20 products (cursor-based, after: NDk5OTgw) As you can see, the response times remain consistent regardless of how deep we paginate into the dataset! Compared to offset-based pagination, you should observe: Consistent database execution time, even for later pages\nUniform request duration across pages\nStable memory usage per request Consistent database execution time, even for later pages Uniform request duration across pages Stable memory usage per request Because each query starts from a known position, the database does not need to scan past large numbers of rows. Why Cursor-Based Pagination Scales Better Cursor-based pagination avoids the main pitfalls of offset-based pagination: Performance does not degrade as clients paginate deeper\nPagination remains stable when records are inserted or deleted\nWorks naturally with infinite scrolling or stream-like UIs\nProduces predictable, easy-to-compare timings/measurements in observability tools Performance does not degrade as clients paginate deeper Pagination remains stable when records are inserted or deleted Works naturally with infinite scrolling or stream-like UIs Produces predictable, easy-to-compare timings/measurements in observability tools Although cursor-based pagination requires slightly more setup than offset-based pagination, it provides far more reliable performance characteristics and is the preferred pattern for production GraphQL APIs. Conclusion Pagination is often treated as a schema design detail in GraphQL, but as shown earlier, it has a direct and measurable impact on performance, memory usage, and system stability. Fetching all data at once may be convenient, but it quickly becomes a liability as datasets grow. Offset-based pagination improves the situation by limiting result size, yet still introduces hidden costs that surface as users paginate deeper. Cursor-based pagination, on the other hand, provides consistent performance characteristics regardless of dataset size, making it the most reliable choice for production GraphQL APIs. More importantly, this article highlights the value of observability-driven decisions. Without instrumentation, all three approaches can appear to "work". But with proper profiling in place, the differences become clear, allowing you to make informed choices about how to design your API for real-world usage patterns. If you're building or maintaining a GraphQL API in Node.js, cursor-based pagination should be your default (unless your dataset is small and unlikely to grow). And whatever approach you choose, instrument it early. Pagination is not just about shaping responses: it's about shaping how your system behaves under real-world load. cursor-based pagination should be your default