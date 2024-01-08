CSPM Is Not Enough: 4 Reasons You Need More Tools to Secure Your Cloud

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a cybersecurity toolkit that identifies cloud-based security issues, such as noncompliance and misconfiguration. First used by Gartner, CSPM is a type of cloud security offering that enables automation and enhances regulatory compliance. CSPM products work by continuously monitoring infrastructure in the cloud to identify security risks and areas where policies are inadequately enforced. They include tools that analyze cloud environments based on a predefined list of security risks and corresponding best practices.