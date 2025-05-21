CryptoVirally Rolls Out New Website to Empower Web3 Projects with Self-Service Marketing Tools

by Crypto UnfoldedMay 21st, 2025
New website features industry-first Campaign Planner and transparent pricing for crypto marketing services. Web3-focused marketing agency trusted by Web3 founders.

Revamped platform introduces industry-first Campaign Planner and transparent pricing for crypto marketing services.

In a bold move to simplify crypto marketing, CryptoVirally, the web3-focused marketing agency trusted by Web3 founders worldwide, has launched a newly redesigned website packed with user-focused upgrades and powerful automation tools.

At the heart of this update is the Campaign Planner—a game-changing self-service tool that lets users build, customize, and book multi-service marketing campaigns in just a few clicks. Whether launching a new token, NFT collection, or DeFi app, project teams can now design their own marketing strategy without waiting for proposals or consulting calls.

CryptoVirally’s upgraded website also features:

  • modern interface built for speed and simplicity.
  • Full transparency on pricing, with instant quotes available for every service.
  • A curated Marketplace of top-tier crypto marketing solutions, from PR distribution and trending services to influencer packages and digital billboards.
  • Seamless onboarding that guides users through campaign creation with clarity and speed.

“Our goal has always been to remove the friction from marketing in crypto,” said Glenn, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoVirally. “This new website gives founders control, speed, and the ability to scale without confusion or wasted time.”

This launch positions CryptoVirally at the forefront of a major shift in Web3 marketing—where on-demand, fixed-price services replace traditional agency models. By combining automation with expert delivery, the agency bridges the gap between accessibility and performance.

CryptoVirally has already worked with hundreds of blockchain projects, and the newly released platform further cements its role as a trusted growth partner in the fast-moving Web3 space.

To experience the new platform, visit www.cryptovirally.com.

This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


