Cryptocurrency Resources List (109+ links 🔗)

Media ✒️

Magazines and Blogs

CryptoHackers — Cryptoworld superheroes interviews. Fascinating facts, teams insides and success stories.

CoinTelegraph — The leading publication offering latest news, analysis, expert opinions, community commentaries. Founded in 2013.

CoinDesk — CoinDesk is the world leader in news and information on digital currencies. 17M mothly users.

CryptoCoins News — Fresh news and analysis. This huge blog posts very frequently. Approx. 7M readers monthly.

Bitcoin Magazine — Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of news, information and expert commentaries. Sometimes posts deep and very interesting articles.

99 Bitcoins — 99 Bitcoins is the largest information source for non technical newbies.

Coin Speaker — Founded in 2014, CoinSpeaker is one of the most influentional news source.

Medium

Telegram Channels

Crypto Memes — Cryptoworld funny pictures.

Crypto — The god of all crypto channels.

UpcomingICOs — This channel is dedicated to informing people of up and coming ICO’s.

News Aggregators

CoinBuzz — CoinBuzz aggregates news from many sources (Twitter, Reddit, Google Trends etc) and displays it in the Trello style.

CryptoPanic — CryptoPanic is news aggregator platform indicating impact on price and market for traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

ETHNews — ETHNews is emerging provider of Ethereum and Blockchain ecosystem news.

CoinsCalendar — CoinsCalendar displays all upcoming coins events and updates.

Price Trackers 🔔

Altcoins Racing — Altcoins Racing shows the price change winners and losers.

CoinMarketcap — Old and cool. All coins prices, graphs, market caps. API, widgets, tools. Used by 90M monthly users.

Coincap — CoinCap tracks market data for hundreds of cryptocurrencies in real-time. They also have very useful mobile app.

Cryptowatch — Live price charts and market data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Many exchanges, flexible settings and cool API.

Bfxdata — Charts and Stats for Bitfinex market data and margin funding.

Bitcoinwisdom — Live Bitcoin/Litecoin charts with EMA, MACD and other indicators. Support many exchanges (Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Bittrex, Poloniex etc).

Flippening Watch — When will Ethereum overtake Bitcoin and become the most important cryptocurrency?

ICO Trackers 🎢

Exchanges 🏦

Local Bitcoins — Buy and sell bitcoins near you. Trusted by 10M monthly users.

Poloniex — USA. Trust: 3.5/5. Tons of altcoins. Poor support.

CoinBase — USA. Trust: 5/5. Pay with fiat.

Bittrex — USA. Trust: 4/5. Many altcoins. Responsible founders.

CEX.IO — UK. Trust: 5/5. Fiat. Newbie friendly.

BestBitcoinExchange — Curated list of 35 popular exchanges. Looks SEOish but does the job well.

Communities 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦

Chats

The CHT Community — Official CryptoHackers Telegram chat. The place to talk to founders of your favourite crypto startups & apps.

Crypto Aquarium — Great community (Telegram, Slack). Curated by Joshua Petty, the Coindex creator. 800+ members.

Bitpam — Friendly Discord community. 300+ members.

Bitcoin Core Community — Telegram discussion about Bitcoin and Bitcoin Core. 2000+ members.

BitcoinMarkets — Bitcoin and cryptocurrency price discussion. The official Slack of /r/bitcoinmarkets. 4000+ members.

Forums

CryptoHeresy ⚡️ — The modern Bitcoin forum with a focus on fighting with spam.

Bitcoin Talk — The homepage for the Bitcoin community from the start. Made by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

Bitcoin.com Forum — Strong community of 30,000+ users.

BitcoinGarden — This young forum has appeared in Jan 2017.

Other

Cryptocompare — CryptoCompare is interactive platform where you can discuss the latest crypto trends and monitor all markets streaming in real time. Also includes perfect altfoilio app.

Trading View — Follow pro traders and learn from their analyzes. (Mr. Lavrov is great specialist).

Bitcoin on StackExchange — Question and answer site for Bitcoin crypto-currency enthusiasts.

Jobs 🕵

Coinality — Coinality is free service connecting crypto employers and job seekers.

Cryptogrind — Bitcoin freelance platform.

Blockchain Dev Jobs — Curated list of jobs from around the web for blockchain engineers.

Ethlance — Hire or work for ETH.

/r/Jobs4Bitcoins/ — Place on Reddit to offer your talents and skills in exchange for the fastest growing currency in the world.

Wallets 🗝

Bitcoin Core — Bitcoin Core is MIT licensed open source Bitcoin wallet. It runs own full node so 145GG of free disk space is required. OSX/Linux/Windows/Ubuntu.

Electrum — Thin Bitcoin client. Opensource, MIT, has 100+ contributors.

Exodus — Exodus is the first desktop multi-asset wallet with ShapeShift built in.

MyEtherWallet — Opensource webapp to access Ethereum. Old and reliable. ERC20 support. Loved by phishers!

Coinomi — Opensource, supports many altcoins, fast and has perfect UI.

Altfolio 🛍

Blockfolio — Cryptocurrency management, with easy to use tools to keep track of all your cryptocurrency investments. Nice widgets. Simple. Android/iOS.

ACrypto — Track bitcoin and altcoins prices, custom alarms, detailed charts. Flexible, many settings, informative. Android only.

Altpocket — The only tool you need for showcasing, tracking and sharing your cryptocurrency investments.

Coinfyi — Track your performance, news & market signals related to your cryptocurrency investments. Anonymous. Simple. Free.

Useful Tools 🛠

QR Code Generator — With this free tool you can instantly generate QR code for your Bitcoin/Litecoin/Ethereum/Dogecoin address.

Block Explorer — Discover the Bitcoin blockchain blocks online. Includes fees and miners information.

EtherScan — Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Ethereum.

Video 🎥

YouTube Channels

Movies

Ulterior States — Real-life conversations with some thought leaders within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The film took 3 years to complete.

The Bitcoin Doco — Fascinating story focusing on the emergence of new world wide currency.

Life Inside Secret Chinese Bitcoin Mine — Interesting story about the miners of the new millenium.

Learning 📝

Books

Mastering Bitcoin — Mostly for developers. The second edition was published in June 2017.

The Internet of Money — Significance of bitcoin through series of essays spanning the exhilarating maturation of this technology.

Ethereum — Non-technical guide to understand blockchains. Mostly focused on Ethereum.

The Age of Cryptocurrency — Insight into the modern financial system and the Bitcoin industry.

Courses

Coursera Course — Telling what is special about Bitcoin and how it works at technical level. Created by Princeton University.

Udemy Course — The definitive guide to understand what the bitcoin is and why we should care about them.

Other

CoinPride Newsletter — The most important crypto news and events. One handcrafted email per week.

Bitcoin Wiki — Technical specifications of the protocol as well as more basic information about how to buy, sell or use bitcoins.

Blockchain Demo — This interactive demo will guide you through each component of blockchain step-by-step.

MyCryptoGuide — The guide is meant to serve as both easy-to-understand introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bad Bitcoin — List of known scams, HYIPs and Ponzi schemes.

For Developers 🤖

API

Stripe Bitcoin — Accepting Bitcoin payments made easy. Great integration from Stripe.

Shapeshift — Embed exchange in your app. Trusted by hundreds of apps.

Microsoft BaaS — Blockchain as Service (BaaS) from Microsoft Azure.

CoinMarketCap — Powerful JSON API covering 1000+ coins. Limit: 1 request per 6 sec.

CoinCap — Simple and informative. Lots of altcoins. History data. No limits.

Other

Bitpay — Use BitPay’s retail, ecommerce, billing, and donation tools to accept payments.

Gekko — Free and open source trading bot. GUI, CLI, NodeJS, nice docs. 18 exchanges (including Bitfinex, Bitstamp and Poloniex).

Zenbot — Free and open source trading bot. CLI, NodeJS. GDAX, Poloniex, Kraken, Bittrex, Quadriga and Gemini.

Web3.js — Ethereum JS API. Requires nodejs, nmp and being node.

OpenZeppelin — OpenZeppelin is open framework of reusable and secure smart contracts in the Solidity language. 1500+ Slack community members.

Podcasts 🎙

Epicenter — The Podcast at the Forefront of the Decentralized Technology Revolution.

Bitcoin Knowledge — Learn about blockchain and fintech.

BlockChannel — Dedicated to educating the world on the power of blockchain based technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ZCash.

Ether Review — Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.

Bitcoin Uncensored — Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.

ICO Alert Podcast — Podcast from the popular ICO tracking platform.

Mining ⛏

CoinWarz — Mining profitability calculators. Help choosing perfect coin to mine.

WhatToMine? — Find the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine.

Eat the Whole Cake! 🎂

