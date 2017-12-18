Cryptocurrency or Pokemon Quiz — Can you tell which one is which?

With all the new altcoins coming to market, sometimes it can be difficult to know which is a cryptocurrency and which is a Pokemon. Let’s see if you know your stuff:

Question #1 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Ripple

b) Squirtle

ANSWER:

a) Ripple — Cryptocurrency

b) Squirtle — Pokemon

If you didn’t get this one right, you are in trouble

#2 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Lisk

b) Espeon

ANSWER:

a) Lisk — Cryptocurrency

b) Espeon — Pokemon

Espeon: A Hindu cat

#3 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Silcoon

b) Neo

ANSWER:

a) Silcoon —Pokemon

b) Neo — Cryptocurrency

Silcoon: A spiky egg

#4 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Digibyte

b) Whiscash

ANSWER:

a) Digibyte—Cryptocurrency

b) Whiscash—Pokemon

Whiscash: A dumb catfish

#5— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Electabuzz

b) Electroneum

ANSWER:

a) Electabuzz — Pokemon

b) Electroneum — Cryptocurrency

Electabuzz: An electric creature rockin’ the dad-bod

#6— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Ducknote

b) Psyduck

ANSWER:

a) Ducknote — Cryptocurrency

b) Psyduck — Pokemon

Psyduck: A platypus who forgot his Tylenol

#7 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Drapion

b) Augar

ANSWER:

a) Drapion — Pokemon

b) Augar — Cryptocurrency

Drapion: The horrific lovechild of a scorpion and a centipede

#8— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Golem

b) Lumineon

ANSWER: TRICK QUESTION

a) Golem — Both a Pokemon and cryptocurrency

b) Lumineon — Cryptocurrency

Golem: A rock ball

Lumineon: A chill fish with red eyes that hangs out by the reef(er)

#9— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Guppy

b) Cryogonal

ANSWER:

a) Guppy— Cryptocurrency

b) Cryogonal — Pokemon

Cryogonal: A metal snowflake

#10— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Conkeldurr

b) Komodo

ANSWER:

a) Conkeldurr — Pokemon

b) Komodo — Cryptocurrency

Conkeldurr: Rockin’ the man-bun since before it was cool

#11 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Storj

b) Elgyem

ANSWER:

a) Storj—Cryptocurrency

b) Elgyem — Pokemon

Elgyem: A creature with the game Simon on each hand.

#12 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Delphox

b) Voxels

ANSWER:

a) Delphox — Pokemon

b) Voxels — Cryptocurrency

Delphox: The original Firefox

#13 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Fermat

b) Kyurem

ANSWER:

a) Fermat — Cryptocurrency

b) Kyurem — Pokemon

Kyurem: A half-fossilized dinosaur

#14 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Dragonchain

b) Dragonair

ANSWER:

a) Dragonchain — Cryptocurrency

b) Dragonair — Pokemon

Dragonair: A flying worm

Want an easy way to earn free Bitcoin?

FreeBitco.in is a Bitcoin faucet that lets you “roll” a virtual number once every 60 minutes.

You always win some Bitcoin every time, but if you hit certain ranges of numbers, you win big:

In a short period of time, I have won over 0.03 BTC.

That is equal to over $236 USD. Not bad for doing nothing.

And yes, they actually pay out. I have cashed out before and it was a quick and painless process.

I was kind of hesitant at first, but FreeBitco.in is one of the few legitimate sites where you can earn Bitcoin for free.

Give it a shot at FreeBitco.in