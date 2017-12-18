Cryptocurrency or Pokemon Quiz — Can you tell which one is which?

With all the new altcoins coming to market, sometimes it can be difficult to know which is a cryptocurrency and which is a Pokemon. Let’s see if you know your stuff:
a) Ripple
b) Squirtle
ANSWER:
a) Ripple — Cryptocurrency
b) Squirtle — Pokemon
If you didn’t get this one right, you are in trouble
a) Lisk
b) Espeon
ANSWER:
a) Lisk — Cryptocurrency
b) Espeon — Pokemon
Espeon: A Hindu cat
a) Silcoon
b) Neo
ANSWER:
a) Silcoon —Pokemon
b) Neo — Cryptocurrency
Silcoon: A spiky egg
a) Digibyte
b) Whiscash
ANSWER:
a) Digibyte—Cryptocurrency
b) Whiscash—Pokemon
Whiscash: A dumb catfish
a) Electabuzz
b) Electroneum
ANSWER:
a) Electabuzz — Pokemon
b) Electroneum — Cryptocurrency
Electabuzz: An electric creature rockin’ the dad-bod
a) Ducknote
b) Psyduck
ANSWER:
a) Ducknote — Cryptocurrency
b) Psyduck — Pokemon
Psyduck: A platypus who forgot his Tylenol
a) Drapion
b) Augar
ANSWER:
a) Drapion — Pokemon
b) Augar — Cryptocurrency
Drapion: The horrific lovechild of a scorpion and a centipede
a) Golem
b) Lumineon
ANSWER: TRICK QUESTION
a) Golem — Both a Pokemon and cryptocurrency
b) Lumineon — Cryptocurrency
Golem: A rock ball
Lumineon: A chill fish with red eyes that hangs out by the reef(er)
a) Guppy
b) Cryogonal
ANSWER:
a) Guppy— Cryptocurrency
b) Cryogonal — Pokemon
Cryogonal: A metal snowflake
a) Conkeldurr
b) Komodo
ANSWER:
a) Conkeldurr — Pokemon
b) Komodo — Cryptocurrency
Conkeldurr: Rockin’ the man-bun since before it was cool
a) Storj
b) Elgyem
ANSWER:
a) Storj—Cryptocurrency
b) Elgyem — Pokemon
Elgyem: A creature with the game Simon on each hand.
a) Delphox
b) Voxels
ANSWER:
a) Delphox — Pokemon
b) Voxels — Cryptocurrency
Delphox: The original Firefox
a) Fermat
b) Kyurem
ANSWER:
a) Fermat — Cryptocurrency
b) Kyurem — Pokemon
Kyurem: A half-fossilized dinosaur
a) Dragonchain
b) Dragonair
ANSWER:
a) Dragonchain — Cryptocurrency
b) Dragonair — Pokemon
Dragonair: A flying worm
FreeBitco.in is a Bitcoin faucet that lets you “roll” a virtual number once every 60 minutes.
You always win some Bitcoin every time, but if you hit certain ranges of numbers, you win big:
In a short period of time, I have won over 0.03 BTC.
That is equal to over $236 USD. Not bad for doing nothing.
And yes, they actually pay out. I have cashed out before and it was a quick and painless process.
I was kind of hesitant at first, but FreeBitco.in is one of the few legitimate sites where you can earn Bitcoin for free.