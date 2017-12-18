Search icon
Cryptocurrency or Pokemon Quiz — Can you tell which one is which? by@davis1

Cryptocurrency or Pokemon Quiz — Can you tell which one is which?

Davis Baer

image

With all the new altcoins coming to market, sometimes it can be difficult to know which is a cryptocurrency and which is a Pokemon. Let’s see if you know your stuff:

Question #1 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Ripple

b) Squirtle

image

ANSWER:

a) Ripple — Cryptocurrency

b) Squirtle — Pokemon

image

If you didn’t get this one right, you are in trouble

#2 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Lisk

b) Espeon

image

ANSWER:

a) Lisk — Cryptocurrency

b) Espeon — Pokemon

image

Espeon: A Hindu cat

#3 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Silcoon

b) Neo

image

ANSWER:

a) Silcoon —Pokemon

b) Neo — Cryptocurrency

image

Silcoon: A spiky egg

#4 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Digibyte

b) Whiscash

image

ANSWER:

a) Digibyte—Cryptocurrency

b) Whiscash—Pokemon

image

Whiscash: A dumb catfish

#5— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Electabuzz

b) Electroneum

image

ANSWER:

a) Electabuzz — Pokemon

b) Electroneum — Cryptocurrency

image

Electabuzz: An electric creature rockin’ the dad-bod

#6— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Ducknote

b) Psyduck

image

ANSWER:

a) Ducknote — Cryptocurrency

b) Psyduck — Pokemon

image

Psyduck: A platypus who forgot his Tylenol

#7 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Drapion

b) Augar

image

ANSWER:

a) Drapion — Pokemon

b) Augar — Cryptocurrency

image

Drapion: The horrific lovechild of a scorpion and a centipede

#8— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Golem

b) Lumineon

image

ANSWER: TRICK QUESTION

a) Golem — Both a Pokemon and cryptocurrency

b) Lumineon — Cryptocurrency

image

Golem: A rock ball

image

Lumineon: A chill fish with red eyes that hangs out by the reef(er)

#9— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Guppy

b) Cryogonal

image

ANSWER:

a) Guppy— Cryptocurrency

b) Cryogonal — Pokemon

image

Cryogonal: A metal snowflake

#10— Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Conkeldurr

b) Komodo

image

ANSWER:

a) Conkeldurr — Pokemon

b) Komodo — Cryptocurrency

image

Conkeldurr: Rockin’ the man-bun since before it was cool

#11 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Storj

b) Elgyem

image

ANSWER:

a) Storj—Cryptocurrency

b) Elgyem — Pokemon

image

Elgyem: A creature with the game Simon on each hand.

#12 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Delphox

b) Voxels

image

ANSWER:

a) Delphox — Pokemon

b) Voxels — Cryptocurrency

image

Delphox: The original Firefox

#13 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Fermat

b) Kyurem

image

ANSWER:

a) Fermat — Cryptocurrency

b) Kyurem — Pokemon

image

Kyurem: A half-fossilized dinosaur

#14 — Which one is the cryptocurrency?

a) Dragonchain

b) Dragonair

image

ANSWER:

a) Dragonchain — Cryptocurrency

b) Dragonair — Pokemon

image

Dragonair: A flying worm

