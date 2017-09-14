CRYPTOCURRENCY ENTHUSIASTS, HERE’S THE TOOL YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR.

Hello guys. With great joy i deliver this golden piece of information to you. This might be the most useful tool you’ll ever come across in the cryptospace.

i want to discuss Trackr. Firstly, What is trackr?

When i was introduced to cryptocurrency, i found it very hard to keep up with everything as the whole thing was moving too fast. As a newbie, the only thing i saw as cryptocurrency was Bitcoin, i didnt even know about Ethereum and the likes. I found it very hard investing in bitcoin as i thought it was the only cryptocurrency available and also its price was a barrier to other investments. Later i got to understand it wasnt all about bitcoin but before then i had missed a lot of investment chances, ICO’s and the likes.

Now here is the deal. I bring to you trackr. I wish i had discovered this all those while, i wont have wasted all those time as a newbie doubting. Down to the Question, What is TRACKR?

Trackr is a mobile application (for iOS/Android/Windows l_inks posted below_) which offers real-time alerts on cryptocurrency market shifts as they are about to happen. Simply, it means that with Trackr, you can get instant notification of New cryptocurrencies as they are about to happen. Amazing isn’t it? Hang on, there’s more to that.

FEATURES OF TRACKR

The Trackr app offers an all-in-one interface to view and manage your portfolio.In short, the app interface is user-friendly; in fact “very user-friendly”.

2. Now, here’s is one other stunning feature aside the alert aspect, Trackr predicts cryptocurrencies deemed safe for investment (based on historical analysis and current market trend). In case you didnt get that, it means trackr can predict cryptocurrencies safe for investment. What an advantage to newbies. congratulation.

3. In addition to allowing users to set up watchers to alert on various cryptocurrencies based on their invocation criteria. watchers is to make it as easy as possible for users to setup and be able to track any number of currencies or trades with a huge variety of rules. This is what makes up one of the main features of trackr.

4. Furthermore, Trackr will also use historical data models and apply machine learning to obtain prediction models for cryptocurrencies and portfolios.

5. Like other portfolios. trackr also manages your wallet and also you can view your balance and its equivalent.

Now let Talk about the mobile app (Available on Playstore and apple store)

DASHBOARD: The dashboard is the first point of entry into the application. This page at a quick glance provides the user with a summarized view of their holdings, current pricing, eventual alerts set up on any currencies, historical versus current value chart, and the change percentage

WATCHERS: Watchers is themain feature which differs trackr from other portfolio cryptocurrency management app. The purpose of this feature is to make it as easy as possible for users to setup and be able to track any number of currencies or trades with a huge variety of rules.

WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER TRACKR

As explained earlier and more to that, New players to the cryptocurrency market may be reluctant to invest due to the lack proper analysis and knowledge in the field, while some invest a small amount to test the waters. Unfortunately, the increase in value of cryptocurrencies also attributes directly to the amount of fraudulent schemes that are prevalent, as is also the case outside the cryptocurrency world. Most investors often invest blindly based on unwarranted media hype, attractive schemes (using flattery to convince the investor) and false promises among other things. Trackr aims to alleviate all of the aforementioned issues and provide useful insight to the users that they can rely on and trust.

ABOUT ICO AND TOKEN

Trackr crowd sale is LIVE!!! ending very soon. DONT MISS IT

The crowdsale period will start in August 2017 (date to be announced) and will last for exactly one month.

A total of 65 000 000 TKR tokens will be in existence whereby 90% is allocated to the ICO campaign, 5% to the bounty campaign and the remaining 5% to the team. An additional 500 000 TKR tokens will be available for the purposes of exchanging pre-ICO tokens to ICO tokens.

The Trackr token, (’TKR’), will be distributed at a rate of 5000 TKR tokens for each (1) ETH to all contributors during the ICO. A total of 58 500 000 TKR tokens are made available for crowd funding. There is a bonus allocation depending on the contribution date, which is as follows:

Contributions made in the first 48 hours of the ICO will receive a +20% bonus.

Contributions made after the first 48 hours until the end of the second week (14 day period) will receive a +10% bonus.

Contributions made during the third week will receive a 5% bonus.

Any contributions made outside the aforementioned periods will receive no bonus allocation.

The minimum amount of Ether that can be sent to the smart contract is 10 Finney (0.01 Ether).

Remaining tokens will be destroyed, this emits an event on the blockchain for people to track

Official Webpage: http://trackr.online/

whitepaper: http://trackr.online/media/whitepaper_ru.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trackrim

Slack: http://slack.trackr.online/

Facebook: http://slack.trackr.online/

