Crypto.com Hires Giuseppe Giuliani as the MD of the Crypto.com Exchange

Key Crypto Hires in the Blockchain Industry

Giuseppe Giuliani has been as the Managing Director of the Crypto.com Exchange, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency marketplace. Giuliani brings to Crypto.com a wealth of knowledge in traditional finance and cryptocurrencies. He joins Crypto.com from Kraken, where he was the worldwide head of institutional partnerships and services for over four years, heading the global sales team. He has also worked at early-stage, high-growth businesses and in conventional banking.





Giuliani’s new duty will concentrate on the Crypto.com Exchange, the world’s quickest and most secure crypto trading platform, and the continuous development of its professional trading products. He’ll also be in charge of expanding the Exchange’s current customer base into new areas, introducing new products and services for institutional players and crypto traders, and continuing to educate the public about cryptocurrency as an asset class and its significance in today’s financial markets.





Crypto.com Hires Giuseppe Giuliani as a Managing director





Giuseppe Giuliani, the Managing director, said:





I am excited to be a contributor in helping the company accomplish its mission of accelerating the world’s transition to a new inclusive and more equitable financial system and to keep driving the company’s growth forward.





The Crypto.com Exchange has the fastest matching engine with a transaction rate of 2.7 million per second, a core latency of 50 microseconds, and an end-to-end customer time of 5 milliseconds. CRO powers it, and it boasts deep liquidity, minimal costs, and the best execution pricing. According to CoinGecko statistics, trading volume on the Crypto.com Exchange increased by 316 percent between Q2 and Q3 of 2021. Cryptocurrency usage continues to rise, with Crypto.com Research reporting that the number of worldwide crypto users has increased to 295 million from 221 million in June 2021.





The Rise of Crypto Hiring in 2021

In the crypto industry, last year was a tremendous year for recruiting. Only 27 crypto companies employed 8,700 individuals, increasing their number on average. Many more businesses sprung up, notably in non-ferrous metals and blockchain gaming sectors.





Last month was no exception. Several high-profile recruits from conventional banking and technology, including Crypto.com, AWS, WhatsApp, Curve, and the US Attorneys’ Office. Crypto exchanges remained the most active, while venture capital companies also had some engagement.





According to a recent LinkedIn report, crypto-related job postings with titles containing terms like “bitcoin,” “ethereum,” “blockchain,” and “cryptocurrency” increased 395 percent in the US from 2020 to 2021, outpacing the broader tech industry, which saw a 98 percent increase in listings during the same period.





Crypto Hiring on the Rise in 2021 and 2022





While most of the job ads were in the software and financial areas, demand for crypto expertise is also increasing in other industries. Professional services such as accountancy and consulting and the staffing and computer hardware industries are among them.





According to LinkedIn news, blockchain developers and engineers were among the most popular job titles on LinkedIn. The locations with the most crypto job posts in 2021 were the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, New York City, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, and Denver.





According to data from Pitchbook, employment demand increased last year as investors poured $30 billion into crypto and blockchain firms in 2021. Not to mention high-profile tech advocates such as Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, who have all endorsed cryptocurrency.





