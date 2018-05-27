Crypto Is Our Project Mayhem (Fight Club)

Subscribe- Itunes Google Play Stitcher iHeartRadio YouTube Video Below

Fight Club is one of my all-time favorite movies. The fights, acting, dialogue, I love everything about it. But I think one thing overall has stuck with me the most over the years.

The feeling of not conforming to society standards.

We are told what to buy, what to wear, what to eat by everything around us. We are told what is money and the value of it from the moment we are born. Crypto is changing that.

Crypto Is Our Project Mayhem.

In Fight Club, Tyler Durden eventually gathers the most devoted Fight Club members and forms Project Mayhem: a organization that trains itself as an army to bring down modern civilization.

Crypto has the ability to bring down modern civilization.

You’re probably thinking, “Whoa that is a bit extreme isn’t it?”

Yes it is, and I am not saying we need to bring modern civilization down. But why not tweak it?

We have been given the ability to change how things work. Change how things are done. Change how money works. And as the old saying goes “Money is what makes the world go round.”

Banks, Institutions, and Governments are very aware of the way crypto can change things. We just need people to start seeing the same thing. Realize that we have the opportunity to create change.

So join Tyler Durden, me, and many others. Come join Crypto Mayhem.