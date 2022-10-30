Crypto is a Meme. So is Every Other Investment

Too Long; Didn't Read

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the ultimate memecoin and the personification of everything “real” investors hate about crypto, went up 118% this week. Most countries don’t produce enough “stuff” to justify the market prices of their currencies. Most governments have no feasible way to pay off the debts they’ve accrued, it’s hard to tell which investment is the risky one. Our legacy financial system has turned money into a meme. People believe in it because everybody else believes in it.