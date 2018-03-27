Crypto Investors: Want Higher Returns? Stop HODLing!

The crypto world was filled with a single word in 2017: HODL. That’s all we heard about. “You can’t lose if you HODL!” They shouted. “You can’t beat the HODL!” They claimed.

They were wrong. Maybe HODLers didn’t lose, but they didn’t win. Maybe you weren’t able to beat the HODL, but I was. Now, I’m going to tell you how I did it. Without any magic, insider knowledge, or illegal trading tactics, I beat the HODL. I didn’t beat it by only a little, I demolished the HODL. The best part is I didn’t make a single manual trade the entire time. I just watched the value of my portfolio grow as I enjoyed the gains.

Portfolio Rebalancing

Yup, this is what I did. I balanced my portfolio every day. Each morning, I traded my assets so I had an even distribution of each. This originally started with manual trades when I first started, but not for long. Once I saw how quickly I was outperforming the HODL, I automated the process. I wrote a simple script to balance my portfolio once a day. This simple script was eventually expanded into an entire desktop application. Then, some time later, that desktop application became a website. Now, I have opened up the website to the public so anyone can take advantage of these free returns. That’s right, I’m not even charging for you to get these free returns. So, you’re basically losing money if you aren’t using the website. It’s as simple as that. All you need to do is create an account on Shrimpy and add your API key for Bittrex or Poloniex to start balancing your portfolio. Shrimpy will take care of the rest. No extra work and no manual trading. You can learn more about rebalancing here:





Portfolio Rebalancing for Cryptocurrency_Portfolio rebalancing is a strategy that has been used by investors for decades. First, an investor must determine how…_medium.com

Results

Oh, I know you don’t believe me. You think there is no way such a simple strategy could provide the kind of returns I’m talking about. I expected that kind of reaction. HODLers aren’t that easy to persuade. I know I wasn’t. That’s why I made a simulator for you. The simulator uses the exact data from exchanges to construct a backtest over the last year. It can tell you exactly how much money you missed out on had you simply rebalanced instead of HODLing. Now, I didn’t just stop at creating a simulator, I also compiled a complete analysis. You can experiment with the simulator and see my complete analysis here:





Rebalance vs. HODL: A Technical Analysis_The intention of this study is to paint a fair picture of how rebalancing as a strategy stacks up to HODLing. In order…_medium.com





Shrimpy outperformed holding by 97%!_Check out the simple backtest tool to see how well your crypto portfolio would have done with Shrimpy._www.shrimpy.io/backtest

Now Go!

Stop waiting around! Every second you wait, you are missing out on gains. So go. Sign up for Shrimpy right now and ride that sweet gravy train to the moon. You missed all those gains in 2017 because you didn’t rebalance, so don’t let 2018 be a repeat year.

We are all recovering HODLers. So, let’s go through this struggle together. Share with your friends and family the potential of Shrimpy. Force them to convert those stagnant coins into an investment that actively works to make them a return.

The Shrimpy Team