Crypto Education: Full-time offline programs in the leading universities

We’ve already discussed several courses that can be found online and done in several weeks. This article is about offline education options, which appear more and more often due to rapidly growing industry needs.

The first institution to launch such a program was the UK’s Cambridge University adding blockchain topics to there Masters in Finance degree program in 2016. Now different offline courses are available all over the world including at the University of California, Pennsylvania, New York, and Stanford.

Here’re the most interesting options that you might consider:

MBA program in FinTech

The NYU Stern School of Business has a full-time FinTech MBA program with special innovation block that includes cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, digital advisory and trading systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, peer-to-peer lending, equity crowdfunding and mobile payment systems.

Cryptocurrency class at Stanford

Stanford Business School launched its “Cryptocurrency” class in May. Its cryptography professor Dan Boneh told CNBClast year that security and cryptography represent the second-most popular subject in the university’s computer science department after machine learning.

Blockchain Architecture Design and Use Cases in NPTEL

In June 2018 IBM launched a special online program for Indian students in partnership with Indian learning platform National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning. This is a 12-week online course. Any person outside India can also join, but if you want to get a certificate you’ll need to pass offline exam available in several Indian cities.

Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Distributed Ledger Technology in University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania in collaboration with Ripple and Penn Engineering starts their program this fall.

MS in Digital Currency

The Cyprus University of Nicosia was the first to launch a full Master degree in digital currency. The program is designed to help all market parties better understand the technical underpinnings of digital currency, it’s interaction with existing monetary and financial systems and its innovation opportunities.

Blockchain-based university from Oxford academics

There’s also an initiative from a group of Oxford University professors to launch first blockchain-based university. The institution will be called Woolf and will use distributed ledger technology and SMART contracts to provide and administer courses and certificates. Woolf is coming soon — in fall 2018.

Whichever option for training you choose, you should understand that this sphere will become more and more in demand and can be a good career change option since experts are now sorely lacking. It is for further employment that the full-time programs with certificates of the world’s leading universities will suit best.