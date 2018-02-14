Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Crypto, Blockchain, and AI with David Smooke of Hacker Noon by@trentlapinski

Crypto, Blockchain, and AI with David Smooke of Hacker Noon

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Trent Lapinski HackerNoon profile picture

@trentlapinski
Trent Lapinski

Episode 8 of Crypto Disrupted: Interview with David Smooke, publisher of HackerNoon.com

image

Crypto Disrupted interviews David Smooke of Hacker Noon

Greg Kerr and I interview David Smooke, publisher of hackernoon.com, and amipublications.com. In the interview we touch on everything from how David spends his days, to how he communicates with thousands of writers, to crypto, blockchain, artificial intelligence, algorithms, politics, writing, publishing, and predicting the future of technology.

For a fun and fascinating look at the man behind HackerNoon checkout the interview below.

image

Also available on iTunes.

For more episodes of Crypto Disrupted subscribe on YouTube, or subscribe and listen on iTunes.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!