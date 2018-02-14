Crypto, Blockchain, and AI with David Smooke of Hacker Noon

Episode 8 of Crypto Disrupted: Interview with David Smooke, publisher of HackerNoon.com

Crypto Disrupted interviews David Smooke of Hacker Noon

Greg Kerr and I interview David Smooke, publisher of hackernoon.com, and amipublications.com. In the interview we touch on everything from how David spends his days, to how he communicates with thousands of writers, to crypto, blockchain, artificial intelligence, algorithms, politics, writing, publishing, and predicting the future of technology.

For a fun and fascinating look at the man behind HackerNoon checkout the interview below.

Also available on iTunes.

For more episodes of Crypto Disrupted subscribe on YouTube, or subscribe and listen on iTunes.