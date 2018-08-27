Crypterium’s new crypto-fiat solution is here

Crypterium Team is excited to introduce you a new way to spend crypto in everyday life. The app now allows you to buy vouchers with bitcoins, which can be used to top up your Skype, Viber and Steam credits. Once your balance has been loaded, you’re ready to make a call or expand your gaming library with a multitude of the latest online quests.

Pay with crypto, stay in touch

It is probably not necessary to explain how Skype and Viber work. With an unprecedented number of users, both chat apps are considered leaders in desktop audio and video communication. According to a recent statistic, Skype has 300 mln monthly active users. And don’t forget to add to that 1 billion — that’s how many people have registered on the Viber website. Are you one of them? We bet — you are. With Crypterium you can now refill your Viber/Skype account with Bitcoins in three simple steps:

1. Purchase a voucher with BTC through our app

2. Go to your Skype/Viber account and paste your voucher code

3. Refill your account and enjoy your calls!

Simple as that!

The Game is On

The process of refilling Steam accounts is no different from the described above. With Crypterium, you can pay for any video games on the world’s largest gaming service on the count of three. What makes our new feature even more attractive for both gamers and Skype/Viber users is that purchased vouchers never expire and can be redeemed at any time.

Living on crypto is getting easier

Crypterum’s voucher system is not the first crypto-fiat solution the app is going live with. Last week, we introduced a brand new way of paying bills with crypto, as well as the first solution for transferring funds to bank accounts.

You can also top up your phone with Bitcoin in over 100 countries.

And don’t forget about our epic “Send crypto via phone number” feature that is also available! It enables users transfer any amount of crypto by just putting in a recipient’s phone number. Haven’t you tried it yet? It really takes seconds.

