    Staking On Bitcoin, SatoshiDEX Staking For Presale Investors Is Now Liveby@chainwire
    115 reads

    Staking On Bitcoin, SatoshiDEX Staking For Presale Investors Is Now Live

    by ChainwireApril 23rd, 2024
    SatoshiDEX, the pioneering Bitcoin DEX, announces the __[Staking system](https://satoshidex.ai/staking)__, enabling users to earn rewards in advance of the platform's official launch. Boasting a successful presale exceeding $10 million, SatoshiDEX continues to gain momentum. The team has implemented a dynamic APY for their Staking System, allowing participants to access significantly higher rewards.
    featured image - Staking On Bitcoin, SatoshiDEX Staking For Presale Investors Is Now Live
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    London, UK, April 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--SatoshiDEX, the pioneering Bitcoin DEX, announces the Staking system, enabling users to earn rewards in advance of the platform's official launch. Boasting a successful presale exceeding $10 million, SatoshiDEX continues to gain momentum. The SatoshiDEX team has implemented a dynamic APY for their Staking System, allowing presale participants to access significantly higher rewards.


    To get started, users can visit the SatoshiDEX staking dashboard and lock their $SATX tokens (Polygon, Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Base and Avalanche). If interested users don’t have $SATX tokens they can acquire them via the Presale.


    The key features of SatoshiDEX are:

    • Expanded asset support: Seamless cross-chain swaps between Bitcoin and other assets.
    • Enhanced Security: SatoshiDEX leverages the Layer 2 Stacks blockchain solutions to provide a new security level for traders and investors.
    • Scalable Infrastructure and Multi-Chain support: Stacks' microblocks feature enables an increase in transaction speed and healthy staking growth.

    According to the Roadmap SatoshiDEX team has fundamental plans for this year. Their next milestones are:

    • Mainnet launch;
    • Release of the initial liquidity pools: the first set of liquidity pools, focusing on key Bitcoin and Stacks pairs.

    About SatoshiDex

    SatoshiDEX represents a paradigm shift in decentralized finance, offering a platform where innovation converges with utility on the Bitcoin blockchain. By leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain, SatoshiDEX facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provisioning, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and mitigating costly Ethereum fees.

    Contact

    Jeremy Nita

    SatoshiDEX

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Rootstock Grants Program
