Staking On Bitcoin, SatoshiDEX Staking For Presale Investors Is Now Live

London, UK, April 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--SatoshiDEX, the pioneering Bitcoin DEX, announces the Staking system , enabling users to earn rewards in advance of the platform's official launch. Boasting a successful presale exceeding $10 million, SatoshiDEX continues to gain momentum. The SatoshiDEX team has implemented a dynamic APY for their Staking System, allowing presale participants to access significantly higher rewards.





To get started, users can visit the SatoshiDEX staking dashboard and lock their $SATX tokens (Polygon, Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Base and Avalanche). If interested users don’t have $SATX tokens they can acquire them via the Presale .





The key features of SatoshiDEX are :

Expanded asset support: Seamless cross-chain swaps between Bitcoin and other assets.

Enhanced Security: SatoshiDEX leverages the Layer 2 Stacks blockchain solutions to provide a new security level for traders and investors.

Scalable Infrastructure and Multi-Chain support: Stacks' microblocks feature enables an increase in transaction speed and healthy staking growth.

According to the Roadmap SatoshiDEX team has fundamental plans for this year. Their next milestones are:

Mainnet launch;

Release of the initial liquidity pools: the first set of liquidity pools, focusing on key Bitcoin and Stacks pairs.

About SatoshiDex

SatoshiDEX represents a paradigm shift in decentralized finance, offering a platform where innovation converges with utility on the Bitcoin blockchain. By leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain, SatoshiDEX facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provisioning, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and mitigating costly Ethereum fees.

