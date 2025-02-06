Cross-Prompt Attacks and Data Ablations Impact SLM Robustness

by Phonology TechnologyFebruary 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This appendix section covers three experiments: (A.3) Cross-prompt attacks, using 10 random perturbations per target, are less effective than sample-specific ones but still beat random noise; (A.4) Training data ablations show that adding general instruction tuning data, such as from Alpaca TTS, improves SLM helpfulness and safety—with a trade-off for tuned models; (A.5) Random noise reduces helpfulness by up to 15%, indicating that further data augmentation may enhance model robustness.
featured image - Cross-Prompt Attacks and Data Ablations Impact SLM Robustness
Phonology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Part 1: Abstract & Introduction

Part 2: Background

Part 3: Attacks & Countermeasures

Part 4: Experimental Setup

Part 5: Datasets & Evaluation

Part 6: Attack, Countermeasure Parameters, & Baseline: Random Perturbations

Part 7: Results & Discussion

Part 8: Transfer Attacks & Countermeasures

Part 9: Conclusion, Limitations, & Ethics Statement

Part 10: Appendix: Audio Encoder Pre-training & Evaluation

Part 11: Appendix: Cross-prompt attacks, Training Data Ablations, & Impact of random noise on helpfulness

Part 12: Appendix: Adaptive attacks & Qualitative Examples


A.3 Cross-prompt attacks

In Table 7, we report the results of jailbreaking the models using cross-prompt attack strategies. In particular, for each target question, we use 10 randomly selected perturbations (from successful attacks on the model). We report an attack successful if atleast one of the 10 perturbations is able to jailbreak the system. We observe that cross-prompt attacks are less effective than samplespecific attacks. However, they do show slightly more success in attacking than random perturbations. The reason for this could be the mismatched length between the perturbation and the target audio, which required truncation or replication of the perturbation. Further study is required to assess the possibility of more sophisticated cross-prompt attacks that leverage information about the audio length to tailor the perturbation accordingly.

A.4 Training Data Ablations

In Table 8, we study the usefulness of incorporating general instruction tuning data during cross-modal instruction fine-tuning stage for SLM models. We identify three of the best performing ASR pretrained and safety-aligned SLM models from Table 2 to conduct this study.


As discussed in Section 4.1, we observe that incorporating TTS data of Alpaca improves the helpfulness of SLMs on general questions. We further notice that such models have capabilities to outperform their counterparts in safety and relevance as well, especially when the backbone LLMs are taken out-of-the-box without any safety alignments (Flan-T5 (3B) and Mistral-7B). However, when backbone LLMs are tuned for harmlessness (Mistral-7B-FT), we observe that there is a healthy tension between helpfulness and harmlessness, indicating merits of using general instruction data as well as a further scope for improving safety alignment of SLMs.


Table 9: Effect of random noising on helpfulness of SLM models.


Table 10: Effectiveness of adaptive attacks on the S-FlanT5- ASR model with and without TDNF defense (24dB).

A.5 Impact of random noise on helpfulness

We study the effect of random noise perturbations on helpfulness questions against three in-house SLM models, trained with ASR modality preadaptation. We demonstrate the results in Table 9 and compare the results with the original spoken questions without any perturbations. We observe that for models with strong helpfulness capabilities, random noising can effect at most 15% of their usefulness. We believe that the robustness of SLMs for helpfulness can be improved by adding more general instruction tuning data and by noisy data augmentations during training. We leave this exploration to future work.



Authors:

(1) Raghuveer Peri, AWS AI Labs, Amazon and with Equal Contributions ([email protected]);

(2) Sai Muralidhar Jayanthi, AWS AI Labs, Amazon and with Equal Contributions;

(3) Srikanth Ronanki, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(4) Anshu Bhatia, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(5) Karel Mundnich, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(6) Saket Dingliwal, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(7) Nilaksh Das, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(8) Zejiang Hou, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(9) Goeric Huybrechts, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(10) Srikanth Vishnubhotla, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(11) Daniel Garcia-Romero, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(12) Sundararajan Srinivasan, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(13) Kyu J Han, AWS AI Labs, Amazon;

(14) Katrin Kirchhoff, AWS AI Labs, Amazon.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


Databricks <> AWS Marketplace
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Phonology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
Phonology Technology@phonology
Unlocking language's rhythm, harmonizing sound, and meaning - via the newest technologies and technological research.
Read my storiesAbout @phonology

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning#large-language-models#adversarial-attacks#speech-language-models#jailbreaking#white-box-attacks#black-box-attacks#multimodal-models#robustness-countermeasures

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Thetechstreetnow

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
AccentFold: Enhancing Accent Recognition - Abstract and Introduction
by phonology
Aug 28, 2024
#speech-recognition
Article Thumbnail
What Are Large Language Models Capable Of: The Vulnerability of LLMs to Adversarial Attacks
by igorpaniuk
Oct 18, 2023
#llms
Article Thumbnail
What is Training Data Security and Why Does it Matter?
by modzy
Jun 09, 2021
#modzy
Article Thumbnail
The Power of MEME: Adversarial Malware Creation with Model-Based Reinforcement Learning
by memeology
Apr 18, 2024
#adversarial-malware
Article Thumbnail
Understanding the Threat Model: Black-Box Attacks on Malware Detection Systems
by memeology
Apr 18, 2024
#adversarial-malware
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks