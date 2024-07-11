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Critical Vulnerability in Swedish BankID Exposes User Data

by
bymastersplinter@mastersplinter

A very bored security researcher

July 11th, 2024
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mastersplinter@mastersplinter

A very bored security researcher

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cybersecurity#bugbounty#account-takeover#digital-identity#session-fixation-attack#swedish-bankid-vulnerability#eid-security-research#secure-authentication#hackernoon-top-story

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