Creating Responsive Layouts in CSS Grids as a Beginner [A How-To Guide]

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Microverse Fulltime Student
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
background-color: darkgray;
}
main {
max-width: 1310px;
padding: 0 10px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
header {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: burlywood;
height: 100px;
}
nav {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: cadetblue;
height: 60px;
}
.content-container {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: coral;
}
.product {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: cyan;
}
.product > div {
border: 1px solid black;
height: 450px;
}
.sidebar {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: darkorchid;
min-height: 100px;
}
footer {
height: 100px;
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: firebrick;
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<title>Reshape Layout of Grid</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<header>
<h1>Header Section</h1>
</header>
<nav>
<h2>Navbar section</h2>
</nav>
<div class="content-container">
<div class="content-box">
<h2>Product Section</h2>
<div class="product">
<div>
<h3> Product section one</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section two</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section three</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section four</h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="sidebar">
<h3>Sidebar Section</h3>
</div>
</div>
<footer>
<h3>footer Section</h3>
</footer>
</main>
</body>
</html>
@media (min-width:700px){
}
main {
max-width: 1310px;
padding: 0 10px;
margin: 0 auto;
display: grid;
grid-template-rows: repeat(4 , auto);
}
.product {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: cyan;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr;
grid-column-gap: 0.5rem;
}
@media (min-width:480px){
.product {
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
}
}
@media (min-width:700px){
.product {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(4, 1fr);
}
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<title>Reshape Layout of Grid</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<header>
<h1>Header Section</h1>
</header>
<nav>
<h2>Navbar section</h2>
</nav>
<div class="content-container">
<div class="content-box">
<h2>Product Section</h2>
<div class="product">
<div>
<h3> Product section one</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section two</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section three</h3>
</div>
<div>
<h3> Product section four</h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="sidebar">
<h3>Sidebar Section</h3>
</div>
</div>
<footer>
<h3>footer Section</h3>
</footer>
</main>
</body>
</html>
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
background-color: darkgray;
}
main {
max-width: 1310px;
padding: 0 10px;
margin: 0 auto;
display: grid;
grid-template-rows: repeat(4 , auto);
}
header {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: burlywood;
height: 100px;
}
nav {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: cadetblue;
height: 60px;
}
.content-container {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: coral;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns:1fr;
}
.product {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: cyan;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr;
grid-column-gap: 0.5rem;
}
.product > div {
border: 1px solid black;
height: 450px;
}
.sidebar {
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: darkorchid;
min-height: 100px;
}
footer {
height: 100px;
border: 1px solid black;
background-color: firebrick;
}
@media (min-width:480px){
.product {
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
}
}
@media (min-width:700px){
.product {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(4, 1fr);
}
}
@media (min-width:900px) {
.content-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 3fr 1fr;
}
}