Creating an Augmented Reality App: Technology Guide 2022

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Augmented reality’s use and development have trended up over the past several years. This follows investments in mobile hardware capability, interest in immersive virtual experiences with the metaverse, and rising industry competition. The augmented reality market is set to reach a value of $502 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.7%. In this guide, we’ll discuss the details of augmented reality development in 2022, including the choice of technologies and the development flow.