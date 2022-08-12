Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis

The ABC cheat sheet for creating a Discord Bot account is simple. Use this article to learn how to: create a Discord bot and add it to the server. Get the full list of channels from the server; get a snapshot of Discord members and their roles. The bot's private password is your private password so don't share it with anybody and use a password manager if necessary. Use the token in the bot's name to create an invite URL for an invite to join a server. The token in this case is necessary.

From this article, you’ll learn how to:





create a Discord bot and add it to the Server;

get the full list of channels from the server;

get a snapshot of Discord members and their roles.

How to Create a Discord Bot Account

Here is a simple ABC cheat sheet for creating a Discord Bot account.





Make sure you’re logged into the Discord website . Navigate to the application page . Click the “New Application” button Name the application and click the “Create” button.



Go to the “Bot” tab and then click “Add Bot”. You’ll have to confirm the action by clicking "Yes, do it!"



The next step is to copy the token.









On the same page, enable two checkboxes and click the “Save Changes” button.





How to Invite Your Bot to Join a Server

Now you have to get your Bot User into the server. To do this, you should create an invite URL for it.





Go to the "OAuth2" tab. Then select "bot" under the "scopes" section.













Paste the URL into your browser, choose a server to invite the bot to, and click “Continue”.









Python Bot

And now…we got to the heart of the matter! Let’s start to create a Bot with Python.





Our main goal here is to get data from Servers and analyze it. You can find more options here: https://discord.com/developers/docs/intro





All the code we need will look like this.





# Import Libraries import discord import asyncio import pandas as pd from aiohttp import ClientConnectorError intents = discord.Intents.all() client = discord.Client(intents=intents) token = "YOUR_TOKEN" @client.event async def on_ready(): # Code to getting data await client.close() try: loop = asyncio.get_event_loop() loop.run_until_complete(client.start(token)) except ClientConnectorError: print("Discord connection error try again")





First of all, we’ll try to get a full list of channels.





@client.event async def on_ready(): channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id'] list_channels = [] for guild in client.guilds: for channel in guild.text_channels: try: # two lines to check access to the channel channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id) # trying to get last 10 messages from a channel messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten() to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id] list_channels.append(to_append_ch) except discord.Forbidden: # 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access') continue df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns) print(df_channels) await client.close()





We need these two lines to check if we have access to the channel. If your Bot doesn't have access to any channel, these lines return error “403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access” and we should print the channel’s name. If you need a full channel list, just delete these lines:





channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id)

messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten()





Let’s add code to get members’ info.





@client.event async def on_ready(): channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id'] memders_columns = ['member_id', 'name', 'discriminator', 'joined_at', 'server_name', 'server_id'] list_channels = [] list_memders = [] for guild in client.guilds: for channel in guild.text_channels: try: # two lines to check access to the channel channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id) # trying to get last 10 messages from a channel messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten() to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id] list_channels.append(to_append_ch) except discord.Forbidden: # 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access') continue for member in guild.members: if not member.bot: to_append_mem = [str(member.id), member.name, member.discriminator, member.joined_at, guild.name, guild.id] list_memders.append(to_append_mem) df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns) print(df_channels) df_memders = pd.DataFrame(list_memders, columns=memders_columns) print(df_memders) await client.close()





For each user, we get a list of roles that a member has:





# Import Libraries import discord import asyncio import pandas as pd from aiohttp import ClientConnectorError intents = discord.Intents.all() client = discord.Client(intents=intents) token = "YOUR_TOKEN" @client.event async def on_ready(): channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id'] memders_columns = ['member_id', 'name', 'discriminator', 'joined_at', 'server_name', 'server_id'] roles_columns = ['member_id', 'role_id', 'role_name', 'server_name', 'server_id'] list_channels = [] list_memders = [] list_roles = [] for guild in client.guilds: for channel in guild.text_channels: try: # two lines to check access to the channel channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id) # trying to get last 10 messages from a channel messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten() to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id] list_channels.append(to_append_ch) except discord.Forbidden: # 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access') continue for member in guild.members: if not member.bot: to_append_mem = [str(member.id), member.name, member.discriminator, member.joined_at, guild.name, guild.id] list_memders.append(to_append_mem) us_member = guild.get_member(member.id) for us_role in us_member.roles: to_append_rol = [str(member.id), us_role.id, us_role.name, guild.name, guild.id] list_roles.append(to_append_rol) df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns) print(df_channels) df_memders = pd.DataFrame(list_memders, columns=memders_columns) print(df_memders) df_roles = pd.DataFrame(list_roles, columns=roles_columns) print(df_roles) await client.close() try: loop = asyncio.get_event_loop() loop.run_until_complete(client.start(token)) except ClientConnectorError: print("Discord connection error try again")





In the next article, we’ll analyze how to get messages and reactions in each server’s channel

