Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis

From this article, you’ll learn how to:
Here is a simple ABC cheat sheet for creating a Discord Bot account.
Make sure you’re logged into the
Navigate to the
Click the “New Application” button
Name the application and click the “Create” button.
Go to the “Bot” tab and then click “Add Bot”. You’ll have to confirm the action by clicking "Yes, do it!"
Congrats! Your bot has been created. It was easy, wasn't it?
The next step is to copy the token.
You can regenerate the token in case it is accidentally shared.
Now you have to get your Bot User into the server. To do this, you should create an invite URL for it.
Go to the "OAuth2" tab. Then select "bot" under the "scopes" section.
Paste the URL into your browser, choose a server to invite the bot to, and click “Continue”.
And now…we got to the heart of the matter! Let’s start to create a Bot with Python.
Our main goal here is to get data from Servers and analyze it. You can find more options here:
All the code we need will look like this.
# Import Libraries
import discord
import asyncio
import pandas as pd
from aiohttp import ClientConnectorError
intents = discord.Intents.all()
client = discord.Client(intents=intents)
token = "YOUR_TOKEN"
@client.event
async def on_ready():
# Code to getting data
await client.close()
try:
loop = asyncio.get_event_loop()
loop.run_until_complete(client.start(token))
except ClientConnectorError:
print("Discord connection error try again")
Let’s go step by step!
First of all, we’ll try to get a full list of channels.
@client.event
async def on_ready():
channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id']
list_channels = []
for guild in client.guilds:
for channel in guild.text_channels:
try:
# two lines to check access to the channel
channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id)
# trying to get last 10 messages from a channel
messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten()
to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id]
list_channels.append(to_append_ch)
except discord.Forbidden: # 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access
print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access')
continue
df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns)
print(df_channels)
await client.close()
We need these two lines to check if we have access to the channel. If your Bot doesn't have access to any channel, these lines return error “403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access” and we should print the channel’s name. If you need a full channel list, just delete these lines:
channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id)
messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten()
Let’s add code to get members’ info.
@client.event
async def on_ready():
channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id']
memders_columns = ['member_id', 'name', 'discriminator', 'joined_at',
'server_name', 'server_id']
list_channels = []
list_memders = []
for guild in client.guilds:
for channel in guild.text_channels:
try:
# two lines to check access to the channel
channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id)
# trying to get last 10 messages from a channel
messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten()
to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id]
list_channels.append(to_append_ch)
except discord.Forbidden:
# 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access
print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access')
continue
for member in guild.members:
if not member.bot:
to_append_mem = [str(member.id), member.name,
member.discriminator, member.joined_at,
guild.name, guild.id]
list_memders.append(to_append_mem)
df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns)
print(df_channels)
df_memders = pd.DataFrame(list_memders, columns=memders_columns)
print(df_memders)
await client.close()
For each user, we get a list of roles that a member has:
# Import Libraries
import discord
import asyncio
import pandas as pd
from aiohttp import ClientConnectorError
intents = discord.Intents.all()
client = discord.Client(intents=intents)
token = "YOUR_TOKEN"
@client.event
async def on_ready():
channels_columns = ['channel_id', 'channel_name', 'server_name', 'server_id']
memders_columns = ['member_id', 'name', 'discriminator', 'joined_at',
'server_name', 'server_id']
roles_columns = ['member_id', 'role_id', 'role_name', 'server_name', 'server_id']
list_channels = []
list_memders = []
list_roles = []
for guild in client.guilds:
for channel in guild.text_channels:
try:
# two lines to check access to the channel
channelh = client.get_channel(channel.id)
# trying to get last 10 messages from a channel
messages = await channelh.history(limit=10).flatten()
to_append_ch = [channel.id, channel.name, guild.name, guild.id]
list_channels.append(to_append_ch)
except discord.Forbidden:
# 403 Forbidden (error code: 50001): Missing Access
print(f'channel {channel.name} has no access')
continue
for member in guild.members:
if not member.bot:
to_append_mem = [str(member.id), member.name,
member.discriminator, member.joined_at,
guild.name, guild.id]
list_memders.append(to_append_mem)
us_member = guild.get_member(member.id)
for us_role in us_member.roles:
to_append_rol = [str(member.id), us_role.id,
us_role.name, guild.name, guild.id]
list_roles.append(to_append_rol)
df_channels = pd.DataFrame(list_channels, columns=channels_columns)
print(df_channels)
df_memders = pd.DataFrame(list_memders, columns=memders_columns)
print(df_memders)
df_roles = pd.DataFrame(list_roles, columns=roles_columns)
print(df_roles)
await client.close()
try:
loop = asyncio.get_event_loop()
loop.run_until_complete(client.start(token))
except ClientConnectorError:
print("Discord connection error try again")
So, that’s it! The hardest part is behind us!
