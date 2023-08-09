Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Creating a Decentralized Escrow with ArbStore: Empowering Secure and Fair Transactionsby@obyte

    Creating a Decentralized Escrow with ArbStore: Empowering Secure and Fair Transactions

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The concepts of escrow and arbitration have long been an integral part of traditional financial systems, offering security to parties who don’t trust each other —i.e., companies or individuals that just started working together. With the rise of distributed ledger technology, they can now become decentralized. So, they can enhance transparency and drastically reduce the need for (and fees of) intermediaries. We will delve here into the world of decentralized escrow and arbitration, focusing on the new ArbStore platform. By exploring the fundamentals and advantages of this decentralized protocol, we can gain a deeper understanding of how it revolutionizes trust and dispute resolution in peer-to-peer transactions.
    featured image - Creating a Decentralized Escrow with ArbStore: Empowering Secure and Fair Transactions
    web3#decentralized-finance#arbstore
    Obyte HackerNoon profile picture

    @obyte

    Obyte

    Receive Stories from @obyte

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    World Community Grid: +59.1 Billion Charity Points From Obyte
    Published at Apr 13, 2023 by obyte #technology
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Obyte Use Cases (Part 1): Programmable Payments, Chatbots, and Beyond
    Published at Jun 02, 2023 by obyte #guide-to-dags
    Article Thumbnail
    Is a Crypto-DAG Platform Vulnerable to Hacking? Understanding the Security Risks
    Published at Aug 15, 2023 by obyte #what-is-dag
    Article Thumbnail
    Educational Byte: How to Improve Cryptocurrencies
    Published at Jun 26, 2023 by obyte #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa