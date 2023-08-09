Creating a Decentralized Escrow with ArbStore: Empowering Secure and Fair Transactions
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe concepts of escrow and arbitration have long been an integral part of traditional financial systems, offering security to parties who don’t trust each other —i.e., companies or individuals that just started working together. With the rise of distributed ledger technology, they can now become decentralized. So, they can enhance transparency and drastically reduce the need for (and fees of) intermediaries.
We will delve here into the world of decentralized escrow and arbitration, focusing on the new ArbStore platform. By exploring the fundamentals and advantages of this decentralized protocol, we can gain a deeper understanding of how it revolutionizes trust and dispute resolution in peer-to-peer transactions.