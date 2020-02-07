Create Your Own Full Page Slider Implementation with JQuery [Tutorial]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
.
├── css
│ ├── main.css
│ ├── normalize.css
│ └── normalize.min.css
├── img
├── js
│ ├── vendor
│ │ ├── jquery-1.11.2.min.js
│ │ └── modernizr-2.8.3.min.js
│ └── main.js
└── index.html
$ npm install -g http-server
# or
$ yarn global add http-server
# -c-1 (disable cache)
$ http-server -c-1
Starting up http-server, serving ./
Available on:
http://127.0.0.1:8080
http://192.168.8.10:8080
http://192.168.250.1:8080
Hit CTRL-C to stop the server
<p>Hello world! This is HTML5 Boilerplate.</p>
<div id="section1" class="section">
<span>1. Viewport height section</span>
</div>
<div id="section2" class="section">
<span>2. Long section</span>
</div>
<div id="section3" class="section">
<span>3. Short section</span>
</div>
<div id="section4" class="section">
<span>4. Viewport height section</span>
</div>
/* ==========================================================================
Author's custom styles
========================================================================== */
/* We center the text, make the text color
white and increase the font size */
.section {
color: white;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 120%;
font-weight: 800;
position: relative;
}
/* The height of the first section
will be equal to the viewport height */
#section1 {
height: 100vh;
background: #6699cc;
}
/* The height of the second section
will be 150% of the viewport height */
#section2 {
height: 150vh;
background: #ff8c42;
}
/* 60% height */
#section3 {
height: 60vh;
background: #ff3c38;
}
/* 100% (equal again) */
#section4 {
height: 100vh;
background: #a23e48;
}
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener("wheel", function(event) {
}, { passive: false });
// We set passive to false because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// Go to next
} else {
// Go to previous
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Variable to hold the current section index
var currentIndex = 0;
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// Go to next
// Increase the section pointer
currentIndex++;
// Get the next section
var $nextSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
} else {
// Go to prev
// Decrease the section pointer
currentIndex--;
// Get the previous section
var $previousSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Variable to hold the current section index
var currentIndex = 0;
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// If next index is greater than sections count, do nothing
if (currentIndex + 1 >= $sections.length) return;
// Go to next
// Increase the section pointer
currentIndex++;
// Get the next section
var $nextSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
} else {
// If previous index is negative, do nothing
if (currentIndex - 1 < 0) return;
// Go to prev
// Decrease the section pointer
currentIndex--;
// Get the previous section
var $previousSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Variable to hold the current section index
var currentIndex = 0;
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// If next index is greater than sections count, do nothing
if (currentIndex + 1 >= $sections.length) return;
// Go to next
// Increase the section pointer
currentIndex++;
// Get the next section
var $nextSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the next section offset
var offsetTop = $nextSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000);
} else {
// If previous index is negative, do nothing
if (currentIndex - 1 < 0) return;
// Go to prev
// Decrease the section pointer
currentIndex--;
// Get the previous section
var $previousSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the previous section offset
var offsetTop = $previousSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000);
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Variable to hold the current section index
var currentIndex = 0;
// Variable to hold the animation state
var isAnimating = false;
// Define the animation finish callback
var stopAnimation = function() {
// We add the 300 ms timeout to debounce the mouse wheel event
setTimeout(function() {
// Set the animation state to false
isAnimating = false;
}, 300);
};
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// If animation is in progress
if (isAnimating) {
// Just prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
return;
}
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// If next index is greater than sections count, do nothing
if (currentIndex + 1 >= $sections.length) return;
// Go to next
// Increase the section pointer
currentIndex++;
// Get the next section
var $nextSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the next section offset
var offsetTop = $nextSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Set the animation state to true
isAnimating = true;
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000, stopAnimation);
} else {
// If previous index is negative, do nothing
if (currentIndex - 1 < 0) return;
// Go to prev
// Decrease the section pointer
currentIndex--;
// Get the previous section
var $previousSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the previous section offset
var offsetTop = $previousSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Set the animation state to true
isAnimating = true;
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000, stopAnimation);
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior
// Function returns true if DOM element bottom is reached
var bottomIsReached = function($elem) {
var rect = $elem[0].getBoundingClientRect();
return rect.bottom <= $(window).height();
};
// Function returns true if DOM element top is reached
var topIsReached = function($elem) {
var rect = $elem[0].getBoundingClientRect();
return rect.top >= 0;
};
// Collecting the sections
var $sections = $(".section");
// Variable to hold the current section index
var currentIndex = 0;
// Variable to hold the animation state
var isAnimating = false;
// Define the animation finish callback
var stopAnimation = function() {
// We add the 300 ms timeout to debounce the mouse wheel event
setTimeout(function() {
// Set the animation state to false
isAnimating = false;
}, 300);
};
// Function returns true if DOM element bottom is reached
var bottomIsReached = function($elem) {
var rect = $elem[0].getBoundingClientRect();
return rect.bottom <= $(window).height();
};
// Function returns true if DOM element top is reached
var topIsReached = function($elem) {
var rect = $elem[0].getBoundingClientRect();
return rect.top >= 0;
};
// Define wheel event handler
document.addEventListener(
"wheel",
function(event) {
// If animation is in progress
if (isAnimating) {
// Just prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
return;
}
// Get the current section
var $currentSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the mouse wheel spin direction
var direction = event.deltaY;
if (direction > 0) {
// If next index is greater than sections count, do nothing
if (currentIndex + 1 >= $sections.length) return;
// If bottom is not reached allow the default behaviour
if (!bottomIsReached($currentSection)) return;
// Go to next
// Increase the section pointer
currentIndex++;
// Get the next section
var $nextSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the next section offset
var offsetTop = $nextSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Set the animation state to true
isAnimating = true;
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000, stopAnimation);
} else {
// If previous index is negative, do nothing
if (currentIndex - 1 < 0) return;
// If top is not reached allow the default behaviour
if (!topIsReached($currentSection)) return;
// Go to prev
// Decrease the section pointer
currentIndex--;
// Get the previous section
var $previousSection = $($sections[currentIndex]);
// Get the previous section offset
var offsetTop = $previousSection.offset().top;
// Prevent the default mouse wheel behaviour
event.preventDefault();
// Set the animation state to true
isAnimating = true;
// Animate scroll
$("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: offsetTop }, 1000, stopAnimation);
}
},
{ passive: false }
);
// We set passive to false, because in the handler we need to prevent the default mouse wheel behavior