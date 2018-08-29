Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Create websites using Google Forms by@gauthamsanthosh

Create websites using Google Forms

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Gautham Santhosh HackerNoon profile picture

@gauthamsanthosh
Gautham Santhosh

Changing CSS of Google Form to create website by using No Code

The Best Code is No Code At All

Step 1

Navigate to google forms and create a form with the required fields.

Step 2

Create a html form with the same fields as mentioned in google form so that you can connect your google form in it.

Step 3

Navigate back to the google form you created and inspect the Google form for action attribute.

image

Step 3(a)

Copy the same action to your html form.

image

Step 4

Inspect and find values for attributes name for every field mentioned in Google form.

image

Step 4(a)

Give the same name values for your html form items as well. The values look something like entry.742532386.

Put this value in the html form field using <input name> tag.

Step 5

Fill a test input in your html form and verify whether your google form is getting the response or not.

Since it is a native <form> element, apply CSS however you want to :)

Sample html form with google form embeded in it.

<form action=”https://docs.google.com/forms/u/1/d/edjffbsffefEg/formResponse" method=”POST” id=”contact_form” name=”” class=”feedback-form”>

<input class=”form__email” type=”text” placeholder=”Name” name=”entry.1432404007" id=”name_input” required=”” />

<textarea class=”form__message” cols=”30" type=”text” placeholder=”complaint” name=”entry.1580494895" id=”email_input” required=”” rows=”5"></textarea>

<input class=”form__email” type=”text” placeholder=”hostel” name=”entry.178242508" id=”telephone_input” required=”” />

<input class=”form__email” type=”text” placeholder=”room number” name=”entry.791188540" id=”email_input” required=”” />

<button class=”form__submit”>Submit</button>

</form>

Sample form with google form linked in it.

image

What Next

You can use a zapier integration with Airtable and create a platform. https://zapier.com/apps/airtable/integrations/google-sheets

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!