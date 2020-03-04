How to Create a Simple Dashboard with Google Forms and Google Data Studio

Google products are generally free for use, don’t need to go overboard if you handle simple data. No Cost, Just Productive Dashboard

Reminder: this is just a soft introduction tutorial on connecting google forms and data studio. Depth explanation of charts configuration is not included.

Everyone wants to create their own dashboard that could help them understand and track their productivity. Also we have to consider that metric of productivity is vague and people have their own version to follow.

So here is intro. tutorial that could help you guys get started in exploring your own data through google forms and google data studio that is generally free of use.

First we gather data… but in a uniformed way. spreadsheets may create too much freedom which may deter us from inserting data everyday or every hour so we will use google forms

you can make your own question as you see fit

Second we go to the from editor > responses then click the spread sheet button to check if data is being save properly.

Note: you could always alter your results in the spreadsheet but this may affect your data integrity when doing a data sensitive project

click the spreadsheet button to check if the data is being save correctly

Third, go to google datastudio to add ‘blank report’ to create a dashboard.

Click the blank report

then click new data source to add to your dashboard

create new data source

then select spreadsheets to find your survey file,

just hover your cursor to google sheet then you will see the select button light up

then click the file name that is connected to your survey.

NOTE: usually the end with a post-fix called ‘(Responses)

click connect to import them to google data studio

then google data studio would automatically parse and connect your data to your now blank dashboard.

Fourth, play around with pre-built charts, filters, and tables.

Quick Tip: Usually I use all the tools in the insert section.

I suggest exploring the following features:

1. Table — just a way to organize data (you could use hyperlinks here as well)

2. Filter Control — for filtering data using your categorical data

3. Text — just simple text to add labels

4. Scorecard — Calculates the sum of all data or using a specific filter

Tada! we are done.

Friendly Personal Note: Just make it a habit of the using the form system then by the end of the year you will have serious personal data to analyze to add to your new year’s resolution!

