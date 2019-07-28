Create React Modal using reactjs-popup

Nowadays, Modals are one of the most used components in React Application, having an easy way to create React Modals will help you sheep Modals related features fast in your upcoming React Applications.

In this tutorial, we will build A simple React Modal using only 22 lines of code.

The gif below will help you understand what we are trying to build

Let's started

Create React Project

First, create a simple react project using create-react-app CLI.

$ npx Create-react-app SimpleModal

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import "./styles.css" ; function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > <h1>Create React Modal in X line of code </h1> <button>Click Me</button> </ div > ); } const rootElement = document .getElementById( "root" ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , rootElement);

In this tutorial, we will use the react-popup package which is a simple and Powerful react component with a lot of benefits :

Modal, Tooltip, Menu: All in one 🏋️

Full style customization 👌

Function as children pattern to take control over your popup anywhere in your code. 💪

IE Support. 🚀

TypeScript Support 👌

All these clocks in at around 3 kB zipped. ⚡️

This package is available in npm repository as reactjs-popup. It will work correctly with all popular bundlers.

$ yarn add reactjs-popup

Create React Modal

Popup Component from reactjs-popup and start using it like the following. ImportComponent from reactjs-popup and start using it like the following.

trigger property as a simple React Button element and set modal property to true. Addproperty as a simple React Button element and setproperty to true.

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Popup from "reactjs-popup" ; import "./styles.css" ; function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > <h1>Create React Modal with 22 line of code </h1> <Popup modal trigger={<button>Click Me</button>}> Modal Content </Popup> </ div > ); } const rootElement = document .getElementById( "root" ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , rootElement);

Customizing and Styling React Modal

Content.js file for Modal Content component and add some style we need to create afile for Modal Content component and add some style

//content.js import React from "react" ; export default ({ close }) => ( < div className = "modal" > <a className="close" onClick={close}> × </a> <div className="header"> Modal Title </div> <div className="content"> {" "} Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Atque, a nostrum. Dolorem, repellat quidem ut, minima sint vel eveniet quibusdam voluptates delectus doloremque, explicabo tempore dicta adipisci fugit amet dignissimos? <br /> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Consequatur sit commodi beatae optio voluptatum sed eius cumque, delectus saepe repudiandae explicabo nemo nam libero ad, doloribus, voluptas rem alias. Vitae? </div> </ div > );

/* index.css */ .modal { font-size : 12px ; } .modal > .header { width : 100% ; border-bottom : 1px solid gray; font-size : 18px ; text-align : center; padding : 5px ; } .modal > .content { width : 100% ; padding : 10px 5px ; } .modal > .actions { margin : auto; } .modal > .actions { width : 100% ; padding : 10px 5px ; text-align : center; } .modal > .close { cursor : pointer; position : absolute; display : block; padding : 2px 5px ; line-height : 20px ; right : - 10px ; top : - 10px ; font-size : 24px ; background : #ffffff ; border-radius : 18px ; border : 1px solid #cfcece ; }

Now it's time for some magic

reactjs-popup provides a child as function pattern, you have full control on Popup state Becauseprovides a child as function pattern, you have full control on Popup state

we will update our example to use a function as a child instead of a react element to implement `close` button.

//index.js import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Popup from "reactjs-popup" ; import Content from "./Content.js" ; import "./styles.css" ; function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > <h1>Create React Modal with 22 line of code </h1> <Popup modal trigger={<button>Click Me</button>}> {close => <Content close={close} />} </Popup> </div> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById("root"); ReactDOM.render( <App /> , rootElement);

Final Result

Thanks for reading! If you think other people should read this post and use this project, tweet, and share the post.

