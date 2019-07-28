Create React Modal using reactjs-popup

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Let's started
$ npx Create-react-app SimpleModal
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import "./styles.css";
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Create React Modal in X line of code </h1>
<button>Click Me</button>
</div>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
$ yarn add reactjs-popup
Component from reactjs-popup and start using it like the following.
Popup
property as a simple React Button element and set
trigger
property to true.
modal
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Popup from "reactjs-popup";
import "./styles.css";
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Create React Modal with 22 line of code </h1>
<Popup modal trigger={<button>Click Me</button>}>
Modal Content
</Popup>
</div>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
file for Modal Content component and add some style
Content.js
//content.js
import React from "react";
export default ({ close }) => (
<div className="modal">
<a className="close" onClick={close}>
×
</a>
<div className="header"> Modal Title </div>
<div className="content">
{" "}
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Atque, a nostrum.
Dolorem, repellat quidem ut, minima sint vel eveniet quibusdam voluptates
delectus doloremque, explicabo tempore dicta adipisci fugit amet
dignissimos?
<br />
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Consequatur sit
commodi beatae optio voluptatum sed eius cumque, delectus saepe
repudiandae explicabo nemo nam libero ad, doloribus, voluptas rem alias.
Vitae?
</div>
</div>
);
/* index.css */
.modal {
font-size: 12px;
}
.modal > .header {
width: 100%;
border-bottom: 1px solid gray;
font-size: 18px;
text-align: center;
padding: 5px;
}
.modal > .content {
width: 100%;
padding: 10px 5px;
}
.modal > .actions {
margin: auto;
}
.modal > .actions {
width: 100%;
padding: 10px 5px;
text-align: center;
}
.modal > .close {
cursor: pointer;
position: absolute;
display: block;
padding: 2px 5px;
line-height: 20px;
right: -10px;
top: -10px;
font-size: 24px;
background: #ffffff;
border-radius: 18px;
border: 1px solid #cfcece;
}
Now it's time for some magic
provides a child as function pattern, you have full control on Popup state
reactjs-popup
//index.js
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Popup from "reactjs-popup";
import Content from "./Content.js";
import "./styles.css";
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Create React Modal with 22 line of code </h1>
<Popup modal trigger={<button>Click Me</button>}>
{close => <Content close={close} />}
</Popup>
</div>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);