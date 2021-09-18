Create Instagram Content your Audience Would Actually Like to See

There are 500 million + daily active members on Instagram and 200 million businesses using it. Instagram study shows 1/3 of the most viewed stories are from businesses. There are three types of content that can help your content reach more people. The last thing a user wants a user to log in and see more ads from your business is to see more of the content from your Instagram profile. With the 3 E's, you will attract more traffic to your profile and increase sales and have a long-lasting relationship.