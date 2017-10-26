Create a Serverless REST API with Node.JS, AWS Lambda, DynamoDB & API Gateway

In this post, I will show you how to build a RESTful API in Node.JSfollowing the Serverless approach using AWS Lambda, API Gateway & DynamoDB.
Serverless computing is a cloud computing execution model in which the cloud provider dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources
All the code is available on my Github
1 — API Specification
The REST API service will expose endpoints to manage a store of movies. The operations that our endpoints will allow are:
2 — DynamoDB Table
Go to DynamoDB Console, then click on “Create table” button, and fill the table name and set a primary key:
3 — Write a new Movie Lambda Function
The code is self explanatory, I have used the put method to insert a new movie item and uuid library to generate a random unique id for the movie item:
Go to the Lambda Dashboard and create a new function as below:
Add the DynamoDB table name as an environment variable and update the handler name to the function name in the code above:
Note: you should use a IAM Role with permission to access DynamoDB& Lambda.
Once created, you can click on “Test” and send a JSON as below:
The item has been successfuly inserted into DynamoDB:
4 — List all Movies Lambda Function
The code is self explanatory, I used scan method to fetch all items from the table:
Fill the function configuration as below:
Similar to the write function, we need to add DynamoDB table name as an environment variable:
Once created, you could test the function by clicking on the “Test” button:
Congratulation !
We have successfuly created our Lambda functions:
5 — Setup API Gateway
Go to API Gateway Console and create a new API.
5.1 — GET /movies
5.2 — POST /movies
Once done, deploy the API:
Copy down the API Invoke URL:
6 — Test
Let’s test it out:
6.1 — Create a Movie
With Postman:
With cURL:
|curl -sSX POST -d ‘{“name”:”Gladiator”}’ https://3z0neyn1nf.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/prod/movies
6.2 — List Movies
With Postman:
With cURL:
|curl -sSX GET https://3z0neyn1nf.execute-api.us-east 1.amazonaws.com/prod/movies
If we check our DynamoDB Table