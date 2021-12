This blog post is a small tutorial in which I show you how you can create a gradient border blog card. I am assuming that you have some basic knowledge about Tailwind CSS and Next.js. For this project, I have chosen **Next.js** as a framework because using this one command you can. initialize a next-app with **Tailwind CSS**. You may choose other frameworks like react.js, vue.js or you can simply do this in an HTML file.