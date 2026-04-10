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Cracking the Code: Secure Debugging in Mixed-Signal SoCs

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byAmrutha Sampath@amruthasampath6198

Senior Failure Analysis Engineer

April 10th, 2026
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Amrutha Sampath@amruthasampath6198

Senior Failure Analysis Engineer

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science#signal-processing#soc#debugging#hardware-security#technology#top-new-technology-trends#technology-news#semiconductors

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