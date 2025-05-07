117 reads

Cracking the Code on Blockchain Security: A Plain-English Primer

by Pawan JaiswalMay 7th, 2025
Let's break the magic of blockchain into plain language — with actual code examples — to give you a sense of what's happening under the hood.

featured image - Cracking the Code on Blockchain Security: A Plain-English Primer
Pawan Jaiswal HackerNoon profile picture

Blockchain is described as "unhackable" and "future-proof," but how is it that it's so secure? Let's break the magic of blockchain into plain language — with actual code examples — to give you a sense of what's happening under the hood.


Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide

What Is a Blockchain?

A blockchain is a distributed digital ledger that stores transactions in a manner that makes them tamper-evident and irreversible.


Let's make a highly simplified version of a blockchain in Python to see how it works.

import hashlib
import time

class Block:
    def __init__(self, index, data, previous_hash):
        self.timestamp = time.time()
        self.index = index
        self.data = data
        self.previous_hash = previous_hash
        self.hash = self.calculate_hash()
    
    def calculate_hash(self):
        block_string = f"{self.index}{self.timestamp}{self.data}{self.previous_hash}"
        return hashlib.sha256(block_string.encode()).hexdigest()

class Blockchain:
    def __init__(self):
        self.chain = [self.create_genesis_block()]
    
    def create_genesis_block(self):
        return Block(0, "Genesis Block", "0")
    
    def add_block(self, data):
        prev_block = self.chain[-1]
        new_block = Block(len(self.chain), data, prev_block.hash)
        self.chain.append(new_block)

# Create blockchain and add data
my_chain = Blockchain()
my_chain.add_block("Alice pays Bob 5 BTC")
my_chain.add_block("Bob pays Charlie 3 BTC")

# Print blockchain
for block in my_chain.chain:
    print(vars(block))

Why Is Blockchain Secure?

  • Immutability via Hashing: Every block has a cryptographic hash that identifies its data uniquely.

    import hashlib data = "Some transaction" hash_val = hashlib.sha256(data.encode()).hexdigest() print(hash_val)

When the data is altered even minutely, the hash value alters significantly — this makes tampering obvious.

  • Chaining Blocks: Each block saves the hash of the last one. When a person attempts to alter one block, all the subsequent blocks are invalidated.

What Is a Consensus Mechanism?

Networks employ consensus algorithms to reach a consensus on what is added to the blockchain. Let's mimic Proof of Work, similar to Bitcoin.

class POWBlock(Block):
    def mine_block(self, difficulty):
        prefix = '0' * difficulty
        while not self.hash.startswith(prefix):
            self.timestamp = time.time()
            self.hash = self.calculate_hash()

# Example usage
difficulty = 4
block = POWBlock(1, "Mining Example", "0")
block.mine_block(difficulty)
print(f"Mined hash: {block.hash}")

This mimics mining by compelling the hash to begin with a particular number of zeros — computational work is needed, which makes the network secure.

Typical Blockchain Security Risks (With Examples)

  • Smart Contract Weaknesses: Smart contracts are computer code that executes automatically on blockchain platforms such as Ethereum. A straightforward buggy contract would appear as follows:


    // Vulnerable Solidity Smart Contract pragma solidity ^0.8.0;

contract SimpleBank { mapping(address => uint) public balances;

function deposit() public payable {
    balances[msg.sender] += msg.value;
}

function withdraw() public {
    uint amount = balances[msg.sender];
    payable(msg.sender).transfer(amount);
    balances[msg.sender] = 0;  // Should come before transfer
}

}


  • Phishing Attacks: No code to display — just never share your private key or seed phrase, even if someone is trying to act like they're from MetaMask or a support group.

Identification of Tampering in Blockchain

def is_chain_valid(chain):
    for i in range(1, len(chain)):
        current = chain[i]
        previous = chain[i-1]
        
        if current.hash != current.calculate_hash():
            return False
        if current.previous_hash != previous.hash:
            return False
    return True

print("Is blockchain valid?", is_chain_valid(my_chain.chain))

# Try tampering
my_chain.chain[1].data = "Alice pays Eve 100 BTC"
print("Is blockchain valid after tampering?", is_chain_valid(my_chain.chain))

Security Tips for Blockchain Users

  • Use Hardware Wallets: Keeps your private keys offline.
  • Enable 2FA on Exchanges: Adds a second layer of protection.
  • Avoid Suspicious Links: Bookmark official DApps and wallets.
  • Double-check Smart Contracts: Before using DeFi platforms.

How Real Projects Improve Security

  • Code Audits: Professional firms analyze smart contracts.
  • Bug Bounties: Ethical hackers disclose vulnerabilities.
  • Multi-sig Wallets: Need multiple signatures for fund transfer.
  • Security Libraries: Employ tried and tested cryptographic libraries and tools.


Following is an example of a multi-signature wallet logic in pseudocode:

class MultiSigWallet:
    def __init__(self, owners, required_signatures):
        self.owners = set(owners)
        self.required = required_signatures
        self.transactions = []

    def submit_transaction(self, tx, signatures):
        if len(set(signatures) & self.owners) >= self.required:
            self.transactions.append(tx)
            print("Transaction approved and recorded.")
        else:
            print("Not enough valid signatures.")

Conclusion: Is Blockchain Unhackable?

No. But it's among the most secure tech out there — when used and done right. The greatest threats tend to be outside the blockchain itself, including:


  • Defective smart contract reasoning

  • User error

  • Insecure wallets

  • Weak governance


Blockchain foundations (decentralization + cryptography) are sound. Your job is to remain attentive, learn about risks, and use reputable tools.

Summary

  • Hashing: Creates a unique digital fingerprint for every block
  • Chaining: Connects blocks with the help of the preceding hash
  • Proof of Work: Demands computational power to authenticate blocks
  • Smart Contracts: Automated programs that require auditing
  • Tampering Detection: Change detection through hash confirmation
  • User Safety: Secure wallets, phishing protection, 2FA

Want to Learn More?

  • Try coding a mini blockchain in Python.
  • Master Solidity and deploy contracts to testnets.
  • Track security-oriented blockchain platforms (such as Trail of Bits, OpenZeppelin).
  • Participate in bug bounty platforms (such as Immunefi) to help make blockchain more secure.


