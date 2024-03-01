TOPTAL, LLC v. DENIS GROSZ Court Filing, retrieved on February 26, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This part is 6 of 7.

The Court grants Toptal's Motion for Summary Judgment, in part, and dismisses Count I of Mr. Grosz's counterclaim.[6]

IT IS SO ORDERED.

DATED: October 11, 2023.

[6] For the reasons articulated in this Order the Court finds that Mr. Grosz is not entitled to summary judgment on Count I of his counterclaim, Toptal's eighth claim for relief or Toptal's second affirmative defense and Mr. Grosz's motion filed August 28, 2023, is denied.

