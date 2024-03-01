Search icon
    Certificate of Electronic Service for Upload of Toptal v. Denis Grosz Court Filing by@legalpdf

    Certificate of Electronic Service for Upload of Toptal v. Denis Grosz Court Filing

    by Legal PDFMarch 1st, 2024
    The Second Judicial District Court electronically files the Certificate of Electronic Service in the Toptal v. Denis Grosz case, notifying attorneys including John Desmond, Kent Robison, Philip Mannelly, Adam Hosmer-Henner, Hannah Winston, and Brian Irvine of the legal documentation filed with the Washoe County Court.
    TOPTAL, LLC v. DENIS GROSZ Court Filing, retrieved on February 26, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 7 of 7.

    CERTIFICATE OF ELECTRONIC SERVICE

    I certify that I am an employee of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada, in and for the County of Washoe that on the October 2023, I electronically filed the foregoing with the Second Judicial District Court's electronic filing system which will send a notice of electronic filing to the following:


    JOHN DESMOND, ESQ.

    KENT ROBISON, ESQ

    PHILIP MANNELLY, ESQ.

    ADAM HOSMER-HENNER, ESQ.

    HANNAH WINSTON, ESQ.

    BRIAN IRVINE, ESQ.




    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on October 11, 2023, from media.licdn.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


