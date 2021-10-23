Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry by@mabdullah

How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Staking is the process of storing funds in a cryptocurrency in order to get the chance to validate transactions on a blockchain. The feature is available to cryptocurrencies that run on the proof of stake (PoS) blockchain consensus algorithm, hence the name. The higher the number of coins you’re staking, the higher your chances of being selected as the network validator. The rewards are usually the same asset that you stake, although some blockchains use different assets as rewards to their block validators.
image
ATZ Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art

Tags

#nft#ethereum#staking
Join Hacker Noon loading