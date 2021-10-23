How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry

577 reads

Staking is the process of storing funds in a cryptocurrency in order to get the chance to validate transactions on a blockchain. The feature is available to cryptocurrencies that run on the proof of stake (PoS) blockchain consensus algorithm, hence the name. The higher the number of coins you’re staking, the higher your chances of being selected as the network validator. The rewards are usually the same asset that you stake, although some blockchains use different assets as rewards to their block validators.