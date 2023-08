Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

The term “hacking” is used a lot in the media, usually in reference to major companies or high-profile individuals who have been victims of a cyberattack. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the most common ways that companies get hacked. We’ll also offer some tips on how you can protect your company from being the next victim. We're going to look at what’s known as “phishing” and “man-in-the-middle” attacks.