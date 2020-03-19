Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoCorona Virus, But Pixelated by@GIF

Corona Virus, But Pixelated

Author profile picture

@GIFGraphics Interchange Format

It's pronounced with a hard "G" as in "Graphics." #TheMoreYouKnow

Source.
Welcome back to our weekly/monthly update of GIFs from our GIPHY account - which by the way, has reached 3.2 million views (woohoo!). The theme for this week is, as you might have guessed, Corona Virus (or COVID-19, nCOV, SARS-COV-2, however you call it).

CORONA VIRUS EMOJI

Source.

CORONA VIRUS - THE GANG (I)

Source.

CORONA VIRUS - THE GANG (II)

Source.

SOCIAL--------DISTANCING

Source.

WTF IS SOCIAL DISTANCING?

Source.
That's all for today.
In the meantime, you probably will find yourself reading some awesome techy trendy stuff over at https://hackernoon.com/tagged/coronavirus (we don't blame you, we do the same). Once done, come back to this article for more GIFs. Feel free to use them all on social media platforms!
Happy social distancing!
Designed by Kien Dao

Related

Tags

#gif#coronavirus#coronavirus-gif#covid-19#pixelated-gif#pandemic#virus#giphy
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!