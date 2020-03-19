Corona Virus, But Pixelated

3.2 million views (woohoo!). The theme for this week is, as you might have guessed, Corona Virus (or COVID-19, nCOV, SARS-COV-2, however you call it). Welcome back to our weekly/monthly update of GIFs from our GIPHY account - which by the way, has reached(woohoo!). The theme for this week is, as you might have guessed, Corona Virus (or COVID-19, nCOV, SARS-COV-2, however you call it).

CORONA VIRUS EMOJI

CORONA VIRUS - THE GANG (I)

CORONA VIRUS - THE GANG (II)

SOCIAL--------DISTANCING

WTF IS SOCIAL DISTANCING?

That's all for today.

In the meantime, you probably will find yourself reading some awesome techy trendy stuff over at https://hackernoon.com/tagged/coronavirus (we don't blame you, we do the same). Once done, come back to this article for more GIFs. Feel free to use them all on social media platforms!

Happy social distancing!





