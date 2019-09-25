Convector Unit-Test Identities

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Mock user generation
// Create the mock controller adapter
const adapter = new MockControllerAdapter();
// Create the participant client
const participantCtrl = ClientFactory(ParticipantController, adapter);
// Initialize the adapter with all the controllers
await adapter.init([...]);
// Register an user
adapter.addUser('MyUser1');
// Create the participant model
const participantModel = new Participant({
id: uuid(),
name: 'Diego'
});
// Invoke a function using the corresponding username
await participantCtrl.$withUser('MyUser1').register(participantModel);
// Retrieve the participant from network
const savedModel = await Participant.getOne(participantModel.id);
// Compare the identity assigned in the controller using `this.sender`...
expect(savedModel.identity)
// ... with the fingerprint of the mocked user
.to.eq(adapter.getUserFingerprint('MyUser1'))
which will generate the credentials for the mock engine to use a custom certificate. This will cause that
addUser('username')
to be different in the controllers, it will now be the fingerprint of the fake user. If you call
this.sender
it will then use the custom certificate you provide, this may be useful if you want to use an existing identity with attributes on it.
addUser('username', 'certificate')
which returns the fingerprint for the specified user, previously registered. This is useful for when you want to make assertions about the assigned identity in a model, of if you're using fingerprints for parameters.
adapter.getUserFingerprint('username')
is available in the ControllerClient. You can know more about it in the episode CDOH #10
$withUser('username')
End-to-end test by default
and it will use the user1 from the current organization specified in the adapter for current client. You can create multiple FabricControllerAdapters, one for each organization, and change the adapter used for each client doing
$withUser('user1')
controllerCient.adapter = adapterForCovalent
Network configuration file
hurl new -n hurley.json
{
"channels": ["public", "private"],
"topology": {
"hyperledger": {
"channels": ["public"],
"users": ["john", "mike"]
},
"covalent": {
"channels": ["public", "private"],
"users": ["diego"]
},
"linux": {
"channels": ["public", "private"],
"users": ["henry"]
}
}
}
and one of the organizations
-C public
when installing, upgrading, and invoking the chaincode.
-o covalent
Quick tip: how to get a fingerprint of any given user
{
...,
"scripts": {
...,
"user:fingerprint": "f () { node -e \"const homedir = require('os').homedir(); console.log(JSON.parse(require('fs').readFileSync('/'+homedir+'/hyperledger-fabric-network/.hfc-$2/$1', 'utf8')).enrollment.identity.certificate)\" | openssl x509 -fingerprint -noout | cut -d '=' -f2 ; }; f",
}
}
to read one of Hurley users.
npm run user:fingerprint -- user1 org1