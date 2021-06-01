Connecting Dots: Go, Docker and k8s [Part 2]

@ danstenger Daniel GO and functional programming enthusiast

In the previous post, I created a simple port scanning tool with GO. Now it's time to run this tool in docker and scale/manage it with k8s!

First, I'll create a

Dockerfile

# stage 1 FROM golang: 1.15 . 6 as builder WORKDIR /app # fetch dependeicnies first as they're not changing often and will get cached COPY ./go.mod ./go.sum ./ RUN go mod download # copy source to working dir of a container COPY . . # build the app RUN CGO_ENABLED=0 GOOS=linux go build -a -installsuffix cgo -o server cmd/server/main.go # stage 2 FROM alpine:latest WORKDIR /app COPY --from=builder /app/server . EXPOSE 8080 ENTRYPOINT [ "./server" ]

with multistage build to reduce image size:

Let's build and run the scanner. From the root directory of the project:

$ # build the image first $ docker build -t portscanner . $ # now that image is built, run it $ docker run --name portscanner --rm -p 8080:8080 portscanner $ # logs: $ INFO 2021/01/28 15:32:15 starting server at :8080

Port scanner has started on port 8080, and I've exposed the same port to the host with

-p 8080:8080

$ curl -X GET http://localhost:8080/open-ports\?domain\=127.0.0.1\&toPort\=9000 $ # output: { "from_port" : 0, "to_port" : 9000, "domain" : "127.0.0.1" , "open_ports" : [ 8080 ] } $ # with missing query params $ curl -X GET http://localhost:8080/open-ports | jq $ # output: { "Result" : "ERROR" , "Cause" : "INVALID_REQUEST" , "InvalidFields" : { "domain" : [ "can't be blank" ], "toPort" : [ "can't be blank" , "invalid decimal string" ] } }

. I'll use that for testing. Since I know that the application is available on port 8080, my port scanning tool should be able to detect itself:

It's all working as expected. Let's take it one step further and run it in Kubernetes! To do so, I'll use

minikube

kubectl

minikube start

$ eval $(minikube docker-env)

and. You can find OS-specific installation instructions for minikube - here and for kubectl - here . When all tools are installed, I'll runand allow it some time to start with default params. Minikube runs a separate VM, and that VM doesn’t have access to the local Docker registry and hence no access to the previously built image. To fix this issue, I have to switch to minikube environment:

Now I'll build the image again, but this time, inside minikube env:

$ docker build -t portscanner . $ # list all images to see if portscanner is there $ docker image ls

Now that image is accessible to minikube; I'll create deployment:

$ kubectl create deployment portscanner --image=portscanner

This tells Kubernetes to create a deployment named portscanner and use a previously built portscanner image for it. There's few handy commands to check the status of deployment and pods:

$ # to check deployment status $ kubectl get deployment portscanner $ # to get list of pods $ kubectl get pods

Both of the above have 0/1 in READY status, and

get pods

get pods

kubectl describe pod portscanner-xxxx...

has ImagePullBackOff STATUS. Fromcommand, I can get the pod name and investigate what's wrong:

The above command has a more informative output where I can see that although the image is accessible in minikube VM, deployment still tries to pull it from the cloud. To fix this, I need to edit the default deployment configuration:

kubectl edit deployment portscanner

The above will open

.yaml

spec.template.spec.containers.0.imagePullPolicy

Always

Always

IfNotPresent

kubectl get deployment portscanner

configuration file in your default editor. This partsayswhich means that no matter what, deployment will always try to pull image from the cloud. Changeto, save the file and check deployment status once again:

This time the Ready status is 1/1! Success! Now portscanner is running in Kubernetes. There's still one small issue, though. I can't access it. To get access to my tool, I'll have to create a service of a type

LoadBalancer

kubectl expose deployment portscanner -- type =LoadBalancer --port=8080

that will take incoming requests and distribute them to pods:

In most other environments, when you use a Kubernetes

LoadBalancer

minikube service portscanner

, it will provision a load balancer external to your cluster, for example, an Elastic Load Balancer (ELB) in AWS. That's not the case when running it locally. Luckily I can simulate the connection with minikube service:

This will print out connection details and try to open the browser with the given url. This url can be used to issue curl commands to the port scanner, just like before. Let's try it out:

$ curl -X GET http://{your_service_ip}:{your_service_port}/open-ports\?domain\=127.0.0.1\&toPort\=9000 | jq $ # Output: { "from_port" : 0, "to_port" : 9000, "domain" : "127.0.0.1" , "open_ports" : [ 8080 ] }

Right, now I have 1 pod running and serving my application. So, for my last trick, I'll scale the deployment to 4 pods:

kubectl scale deployments/portscanner --replicas=4

Now, if I run

kubectl get pods

, I'll see that there are 4 pods running.

To get log output for all pods:

kubectl logs -l app=portscanner -f

I hope this will get you going and help to build some exciting things. You can find the source code here.

