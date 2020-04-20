Configuring Single Sign-On for Zoom With WSO2 Identity Server



essential tools for video conferencing. This blog discusses how you can

configure single sign-on (SSO) for Zoom with In the wake of remote working, Zoom has become one of the mostessential tools for video conferencing. This blog discusses how you canconfigure single sign-on (SSO) for Zoom with WSO2 Identity Server

When SSO is configured and enabled for your organization on Zoom, it

allows your employees to login using the organization's WSO2 Identity

Server user credentials. The users need not have separate user accounts

on Zoom. Zoom SSO (based on SAML 2.0) will automatically provision the

users based on the SAML response from WSO2 Identity Server.

Furthermore, this allows identity admins to create users, update user information, and deactivate users in Zoom via WSO2 Identity Server.

The initial authentication flow for a user would be as follows after the configuration:

I will now explain how to configure WSO2 Identity Server and Zoom,

and how to test the configuration. Before you begin, please make sure

that you have the following:

Zoom owner or admin privileges

Business or Education account with approved Vanity URL

WSO2 Identity Server admin privileges





Configuring WSO2 Identity Server

Before Zoom can send requests to WSO2 Identity Server, the Zoom

client must be added as a service provider on WSO2 Identity Server. To

register Zoom as a service provider in WSO2 Identity Server, simply

follow these steps:

Sign in to the Management Console

On the Main menu, click Identity > Service Providers > Add

Fill in the Service Provider NameDescription (optional) of the service provider as follows

Click Register to add the new service provider

Next, enter a suitable name for the service provider in the Service Provider Name text box

Claim Configuration

We need to configure the claims for the service provider on WSO2

Identity Server configurations. First, click on the claim Configuration

tab:

From the expanded menu, set the Claim Mapping Dialect to Use Local Claim Dialect and click on Add Claim URI that is against the Requested Claims field.

Subject Claim URI to Add the claims as follows. Then, set theto https://wso2.com/claims/emailaddress

Inbound Authentication Configuration

Under the Inbound Authentication Configuration section, click SAML2 Web SSO Configuration and click on Configure.

Select Manual Configuration and enter the required details as given below:

Assertion Consumer URL - https://yourcompany.zoom.us/saml/SSO

NameID format - urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:1.1:nameid-format:emailAddress

After entering the details, click on Download IDP Metadata and Register at the bottom.

Save the IdP metadata file since it is required for the Zoom configuration.

Configuring Zoom

Log in to Zoom as an administrator. To enter your SSO information, go to https://zoom.us/account/sso

You will be prompted with the above SAML SSO configuration page. Fill in the fields with the details from the IdP metadata file:

First, open the IdP metadata file downloaded earlier and find the SingleSignOnService Location, SingleLogoutService Location, and X509Certificate values.

In the Sign-in page URL. text box, paste the SingleSignOnService Location. value from the IdP metadata file.

In the x.509 Certificate. text box, paste the X509Certificate. value from the IdP metadata file. (Note: Remove the Begin Certificate. and End Certificate.).

From the Service Provider (SP) Entity ID. drop-down list, select the https. URL.

In the Issuer (IDP Entity ID.) text box, paste the entityID. value from the IdP metadata file.

For Binding, select http-post or http-redirect.

Select the default user type (Basic or Pro) accordingly.

Click Save Changes.

Mapping Basic Information

First, go to https://zoom.us/account/sso for the Single Sign-On configurations. There, click on the SAML Response Mapping tab.

The first section of this page covers Basic SAML Information Mapping.

Add the Source Attribute listed below for the corresponding value. This should be identical to the claim URIs we previously configured in WSO2 Identity Server.

Testing the Integration



to login using a browser, or if you log in from the desktop or mobile

client, you need to enter the domain name of your vanity URL under SSO login. To start, all SSO users need to access https://yourcompany.zoom.us to login using a browser, or if you log in from the desktop or mobileclient, you need to enter the domain name of your vanity URL under SSO login.

Then, you will be redirected to WSO2 Identity Server for authentication. Upon successful authentication, the user would be signed in to the respective Zoom account.

Previously published at https://medium.com/@htamahc/configuring-single-sign-on-for-zoom-with-wso2-identity-server-fdac62566c0a

Tags