CONF3RENCE 2024 The Web3 Flagship Event In Germany Is Just Around The Corner

Dortmund, Germany, May 9th, 2024/Chainwire/--CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE are thrilled to announce their union, marking the inception of a flagship Web3 event in the Ruhr area, Europe's economic powerhouse. BLOCKCHANCE has already demonstrated the possibilities of the German Web3 ecosystem. Together, aiming to build a bridge between traditional economy and Web3, this union propels CONF3RENCE to a leading position on a global level.





Scheduled for next week, May 15th and 16th at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany's largest stadium, CONF3RENCE aims to bridge the traditional economy with the burgeoning Web3 and AI sectors. The event is set to be a pivotal moment for the blockchain community, featuring 150+ speakers and hosting more than 100 partners & exhibitors from around the globe.

Highlights of CONF3RENCE 2024:

Top-notch speakers from traditional enterprises, finance, science, and politics; European Central Bank, NVIDIA, Animoca Brands, IBM, Litecoin and many more

Exciting panel discussions and workshops on the most critical topics in the blockchain and AI industries

Exclusive networking opportunities for making new contacts and exchanging ideas with experts.

8 million EUR in prizes for our Startup Award, an innovative hackathon, live demos and further exciting interactive elements

Partnerships with leading industry and finance associations, significant blockchain associations and business clubs enable an unprecedented quality of visitors and opportunities

Large exhibition area for presenting products and business opportunities to promote innovation and business relationships





CONF3RENCE is more than an event; it's a mission to unify stakeholders across sectors to foster the implementation of blockchain and AI technologies, showcasing existing applications and exploring new synergies. With its comprehensive program and dedication to innovation, CONF3RENCE is poised to catalyze the growth of blockchain technology and shape the future of digital economies.





Join us in Dortmund for an unprecedented exploration of the potential that lies at the intersection of the traditional economy and the dynamic Web3 and AI industries. CONF3RENCE is your opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of technology and society.

About CONF3RENCE

CONF3RENCE is a leading global forum dedicated to the exploration and promotion of blockchain and AI technologies. Situated in the heart of Europe's economic powerhouse, the Ruhr area, CONF3RENCE serves as a pivotal platform for bridging the traditional economy with the innovative realms of Web3 and AI. To learn more, visit the website , or X (Twitter) , or LinkedIn .

