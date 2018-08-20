Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology

Blockchain has been around for a number of years but has only come to mainstream media attention in the last 24 months with the rise of the ICO and the massive price increases of 2017. This time last year, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies was under $75 Billion USD; 1 year later it is over $280 Billion, and now we are on the ‘brink of collapse’ with a market cap of $230 Billion. This is still a rise of over 300%, but with this success are other industries really taking notice?

One of the industries which have been the most opposed to blockchain technology is the finance industry, but specifically banks. Initially, they saw the concept of blockchain as direct competition, actively removing the control they have over the funds and accounts of their customers. However, major players in the finance industry have increasingly begun to warm up to blockchain.

Financial institutions and other major companies are inherently slow in adopting any new technology, but have actually been exploring various use cases for some time now. So let’s take a look at which institutes have already implemented the change or are looking into it as we speak.

According to CEBNet, of the 26 publicly listed banks in China, 12 have already adopted blockchain technology for various use cases within their systems. These banks vary from state owned ones like the Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Agriculture Bank of China, to privately owned ones, including China Merchants bank.

In the financial statement for China Construction Bank, it stated that cross-bank and cross-border loan issuances for small businesses were now running on a blockchain based platform. It also claimed that this platform had processed over $251 million USD worth of transactions.

On the same use case, the Agriculture Bank of China has developed a process of offering unsecured loans for agricultural e-commerce merchants through a decentralized network. This network provides an automatic loan issuance process.

Another separate but equally beneficial use case has come from the Bank of China. Testing has been completed for the infrastructural component of a blockchain-based digital wallet.

This is just China, but the sentiment remains positive throughout the rest of the world.

ALFA Bank from Russia, Yes Bank from India, UOB (United Overseas Bank) from Singapore, CommonWealth Bank from Australia, and LatiPay from New Zealand are a few banks that have collaborated with a US based blockchain company. The Federal Bank from India & Lulu Exchange have partnered with a Bengaluru based fin-tech company. Axis Bank, RAK Bank, & Standard Charter Bank have connected with another blockchain network. Kotak Bank, which enables blockchain based trade finance operation, partnered with Deloitte & JP Morgan Singapore.

Other use-cases within the financial sector which have been developed include simplying and speeding up cross-border payments, improving trading accuracy, reliability and shorter settlement processes. Smart contracts have created benefits with the processing of transactions by removing the need of the middle man, as well as being used to develop loyalty and rewards systems.

There are a lot more banks working within multiple technology & service providers to integrate blockchain in their Use Cases. This just demonstrates the demand in all industries for the adoption of blockchain technology.

Below is a list of over 200 banks and financial institutes using or soon to be using blockchain technology:

Banks

If you find a bank or financial institute not on this list please comment or message me directly so I can add to this list. At the time of writing this was the most comprehensive list available to the public

