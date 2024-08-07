ZOMATO #1722 COMPANY RANKING

Zomato’s mission statement is “better food for more people.” Since our inception in 2010, we have grown tremendously, both in scope and scale - and emerged as India’s most trusted brand during the pandemic, along with being one of the largest hyperlocal delivery networks in the country. Today, Zomato represents a wide range of cultures through its diversified 5000+ team members, 3.5 lakh+ delivery partners, and our biggest collective of the finest restaurant partners. We are grateful that our business is able to provide upward social and economic movement for millions of households – of our delivery partners, as well as restaurant staff. We think of all of us as one big family! Our passion is driven by purpose and we take immense pride in our initiative ‘Feeding India’, one of India’s largest not-for-profits working to ensure that nobody in India goes to bed hungry. As of now, Feeding India provides over 150,000 nutritious meals to the underprivileged every day. In April 2020, Feeding India ran one of the largest food distribution drives in the world during the first wave of COVID, and distributed 78 million meals to daily wagers across the length and breadth of the country. During the second wave of COVID-19, Feeding India was again the first to act. We were able to source over 9,000 oxygen concentrators and distributed them for free to government hospitals across the country. This helped save millions of lives during one of the worst humanitarian crises faced by India in the recent times. We’re innovating hard to make last-mile delivery carbon neutral, to eliminate the use of plastic packaging, create meaningful opportunities in the gig economy, and to feed our country’s ever-growing appetite for high-quality, affordable, and hygienic food, one delivery at a time!