ZOMATO

#1722 COMPANY RANKING
Zomato’s mission statement is “better food for more people.” Since our inception in 2010, we have grown tremendously, both in scope and scale - and emerged as India’s most trusted brand during the pandemic, along with being one of the largest hyperlocal delivery networks in the country. Today, Zomato represents a wide range of cultures through its diversified 5000+ team members, 3.5 lakh+ delivery partners, and our biggest collective of the finest restaurant partners. We are grateful that our business is able to provide upward social and economic movement for millions of households – of our delivery partners, as well as restaurant staff. We think of all of us as one big family! Our passion is driven by purpose and we take immense pride in our initiative ‘Feeding India’, one of India’s largest not-for-profits working to ensure that nobody in India goes to bed hungry. As of now, Feeding India provides over 150,000 nutritious meals to the underprivileged every day. In April 2020, Feeding India ran one of the largest food distribution drives in the world during the first wave of COVID, and distributed 78 million meals to daily wagers across the length and breadth of the country. During the second wave of COVID-19, Feeding India was again the first to act. We were able to source over 9,000 oxygen concentrators and distributed them for free to government hospitals across the country. This helped save millions of lives during one of the worst humanitarian crises faced by India in the recent times. We’re innovating hard to make last-mile delivery carbon neutral, to eliminate the use of plastic packaging, create meaningful opportunities in the gig economy, and to feed our country’s ever-growing appetite for high-quality, affordable, and hygienic food, one delivery at a time!
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zomato.com
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Since 2008
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Worth 22.9B
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ZOMATO (ZOMATO.NS)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1722

Zomato's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Build a Food-ordering App like Zomato?

How to Build a Food-ordering App like Zomato?

Wed Jul 25 2018 By Mayank Pratap

Reverse-Engineering Zomato Food Rescue: MQTT, Server-Driven UI, and a Headless Monitor

Reverse-Engineering Zomato Food Rescue: MQTT, Server-Driven UI, and a Headless Monitor

Mon Mar 09 2026 By Jatin Banga

The Zomato API Bug That Turns Phone Numbers Into Location Intel

The Zomato API Bug That Turns Phone Numbers Into Location Intel

Thu Mar 05 2026 By Jatin Banga

How to Land an Internship at Zomato by Cold Messaging on LinkedIn

How to Land an Internship at Zomato by Cold Messaging on LinkedIn

Thu Jul 14 2022 By mayank0255

Can We Decentralize Zomato/Swiggy?

Can We Decentralize Zomato/Swiggy?

Fri Feb 11 2022 By HRithik

The Dark Side of Food Delivery: Inside Uber Eats, Zomato, and Deliveroo

The Dark Side of Food Delivery: Inside Uber Eats, Zomato, and Deliveroo

Tue Dec 28 2021 By Slogging (Slack Blogging)

How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato

How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato

Fri Apr 03 2020 By Kiran

Engineering at Scale: From Search Systems to AI-Native Platforms and Data Products

Engineering at Scale: From Search Systems to AI-Native Platforms and Data Products

Wed Dec 31 2025 By Daniel Mercer

Mumbai-based Identity Verification Startup IDfy Raises $27M Amid Indian Tech Boom

Mumbai-based Identity Verification Startup IDfy Raises $27M Amid Indian Tech Boom

Thu Mar 07 2024 By Mayank Vikash

461 Stories To Learn About Slogging

461 Stories To Learn About Slogging

Mon Jan 15 2024 By Learn Repo

142 Stories To Learn About Slack Blogging

142 Stories To Learn About Slack Blogging

Mon Jan 15 2024 By Learn Repo

58 Stories To Learn About Linkedin

58 Stories To Learn About Linkedin

Fri Nov 24 2023 By Learn Repo

Zomato's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
How the LPG Crisis is Slashing Incomes for India’s 15 Million Delivery Partners

How the LPG Crisis is Slashing Incomes for India’s 15 Million Delivery Partners

indianexpress.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

newsx.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Why Your Zomato, Swiggy Order May Suddenly Say ‘Unavailable’ This Week As India’s Restaurants Run Out Of Gas

Why Your Zomato, Swiggy Order May Suddenly Say ‘Unavailable’ This Week As India’s Restaurants Run Out Of Gas

news18.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Food delivery orders dip as restaurants cease operations amid gas shortage

Food delivery orders dip as restaurants cease operations amid gas shortage

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Why Swiggy, Zomato Stocks In Red Even As Broader Indices Trade Higher

Why Swiggy, Zomato Stocks In Red Even As Broader Indices Trade Higher

freepressjournal.in

Tue Mar 10 2026

These stocks could be impacted due to commercial LPG shortage and restaurant decisions

These stocks could be impacted due to commercial LPG shortage and restaurant decisions

cnbctv18.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

ETtech Profile | Anjali Sardana: the 23-year-old Pronto founder behind a $100 million house-help startup

ETtech Profile | Anjali Sardana: the 23-year-old Pronto founder behind a $100 million house-help startup

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Eternal, Swiggy shares in focus as commercial cooking gas crisis threatens restaurant operations

Eternal, Swiggy shares in focus as commercial cooking gas crisis threatens restaurant operations

cnbctv18.com

Mon Mar 09 2026

Deepinder Goyal and Zomato's Rise by Megha Vishwanath

Deepinder Goyal and Zomato's Rise by Megha Vishwanath

forbesindia.com

Mon Mar 09 2026

T20 final, Women’s Day drive sales for quick commerce, food delivery apps

T20 final, Women’s Day drive sales for quick commerce, food delivery apps

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Mar 09 2026

Can Gig Workers And Freelancers Join NPS? Here’s How Registration And Contribution Work

Can Gig Workers And Freelancers Join NPS? Here’s How Registration And Contribution Work

news18.com

Sat Nov 08 2025

Zomato leases office space in Gurugram

Zomato leases office space in Gurugram

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Sat Nov 08 2025

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