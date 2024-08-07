ZALOPAY
#10890 COMPANY RANKING
ZaloPay is a mobile payment application with use cases for daily life and business needs launched in 2017. In fact, ZaloPay is built on top Zalo, the most popular messenger app in Vietnam which was launched in 2012, with more than 100 million users worldwide in 2019.
501-1000 emps
Since 2017
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ZALOPAY
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #10890
ZaloPay's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products
Fri Dec 23 2022 By Kevin Kim
Vietnam Fintech in a Flash — Part II: Digital Payment
Fri Nov 23 2018 By Long “Leo” Pham
ZaloPay's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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