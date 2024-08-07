YANDEX N.V.
#180 COMPANY RANKING
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
20,850 emps
Since 2017
Worth 7.7B
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YANDEX N.V. (YNDX.ME)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #180
Yandex N.V.'s stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Yandex N.V.'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Dutch Yandex subsidiary helping Russia with facial recognition software | NL Times
nltimes.nl
Wed Mar 27 2024
Tonton Video Bokeh Light Full HD Viral Indo di Yandex Browser Jepang Yandex RU dan Yandex EU Gratis Tanpa Sensor 2024 - poskota.co.id
poskota.co.id
Fri Jan 05 2024
Yandex Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, Cek Link Resmi Prediksi Skor Susunan Pemain GRATIS NONTON INDOSIAR - Akurat Jateng
jateng.akurat.co
Tue Jan 02 2024
Yandex Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, NONTON GRATIS INDOSIAR Cek Skor Babak Pertama LIVE SCORE Klik Link Resmi - Akurat Jateng
jateng.akurat.co
Tue Jan 02 2024
Link Video Viral Terbaru 2024 Ramai di Yandex Com, Yandex ...
sulbar.tribunnews.com
Tue Jan 02 2024
Latvian government blocks all Yandex sites — Meduza
meduza.io
Fri Dec 29 2023
Власти Казахстана сообщили о завершении переноса серверов yandex.kz
rus.azathabar.com
Thu Dec 28 2023
Реструктуризацию Яндекса перенесли на 2024 год. Любая сделка потребует одобрения правительства России
ixbt.com
Tue Dec 26 2023
Yandex's restructuring faces delay, expected to extend into 2024 - Business & Economy News
wionews.com
Tue Dec 26 2023
Yandex's restructuring deal expected to be delayed to next year By Reuters
investing.com
Mon Dec 25 2023
Nonton dan Download Video Bokeh Background No Blokir Bokeh Full Effect Bokeh Lights Viral di Yandex Browser Jepang - poskota.co.id
poskota.co.id
Fri Dec 22 2023
Viral! Video Bokeh Video Viral di Yandex Ru Yandex Browser Jepang atau Yandex Blue Tersebar! Simak Linknya! Aman dan Streaming Bokeh Cepat - poskota.co.id
poskota.co.id
Sat Dec 16 2023