YANDEX N.V.

#180 COMPANY RANKING
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
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yandex.com
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20,850 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 7.7B
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#machine-learning#marketing#consumer-goods
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YANDEX N.V. (YNDX.ME)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #180

Yandex N.V.'s stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Yandex N.V.'s latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Dutch Yandex subsidiary helping Russia with facial recognition software | NL Times

Dutch Yandex subsidiary helping Russia with facial recognition software | NL Times

nltimes.nl

Wed Mar 27 2024

Tonton Video Bokeh Light Full HD Viral Indo di Yandex Browser Jepang Yandex RU dan Yandex EU Gratis Tanpa Sensor 2024 - poskota.co.id

Tonton Video Bokeh Light Full HD Viral Indo di Yandex Browser Jepang Yandex RU dan Yandex EU Gratis Tanpa Sensor 2024 - poskota.co.id

poskota.co.id

Fri Jan 05 2024

Yandex Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, Cek Link Resmi Prediksi Skor Susunan Pemain GRATIS NONTON INDOSIAR - Akurat Jateng

Yandex Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, Cek Link Resmi Prediksi Skor Susunan Pemain GRATIS NONTON INDOSIAR - Akurat Jateng

jateng.akurat.co

Tue Jan 02 2024

Yandex Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, NONTON GRATIS INDOSIAR Cek Skor Babak Pertama LIVE SCORE Klik Link Resmi - Akurat Jateng

Yandex Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Libya Ilegal, NONTON GRATIS INDOSIAR Cek Skor Babak Pertama LIVE SCORE Klik Link Resmi - Akurat Jateng

jateng.akurat.co

Tue Jan 02 2024

Link Video Viral Terbaru 2024 Ramai di Yandex Com, Yandex ...

Link Video Viral Terbaru 2024 Ramai di Yandex Com, Yandex ...

sulbar.tribunnews.com

Tue Jan 02 2024

Latvian government blocks all Yandex sites — Meduza

Latvian government blocks all Yandex sites — Meduza

meduza.io

Fri Dec 29 2023

Власти Казахстана сообщили о завершении переноса серверов yandex.kz

Власти Казахстана сообщили о завершении переноса серверов yandex.kz

rus.azathabar.com

Thu Dec 28 2023

Реструктуризацию Яндекса перенесли на 2024 год. Любая сделка потребует одобрения правительства России

Реструктуризацию Яндекса перенесли на 2024 год. Любая сделка потребует одобрения правительства России

ixbt.com

Tue Dec 26 2023

Yandex's restructuring faces delay, expected to extend into 2024 - Business & Economy News

Yandex's restructuring faces delay, expected to extend into 2024 - Business & Economy News

wionews.com

Tue Dec 26 2023

Yandex's restructuring deal expected to be delayed to next year By Reuters

Yandex's restructuring deal expected to be delayed to next year By Reuters

investing.com

Mon Dec 25 2023

Nonton dan Download Video Bokeh Background No Blokir Bokeh Full Effect Bokeh Lights Viral di Yandex Browser Jepang - poskota.co.id

Nonton dan Download Video Bokeh Background No Blokir Bokeh Full Effect Bokeh Lights Viral di Yandex Browser Jepang - poskota.co.id

poskota.co.id

Fri Dec 22 2023

Viral! Video Bokeh Video Viral di Yandex Ru Yandex Browser Jepang atau Yandex Blue Tersebar! Simak Linknya! Aman dan Streaming Bokeh Cepat - poskota.co.id

Viral! Video Bokeh Video Viral di Yandex Ru Yandex Browser Jepang atau Yandex Blue Tersebar! Simak Linknya! Aman dan Streaming Bokeh Cepat - poskota.co.id

poskota.co.id

Sat Dec 16 2023

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