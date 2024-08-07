Y COMBINATOR
#424 COMPANY RANKING
Anakin is a Y-Combinator backed technology company and a competitive pricing intelligence platform for brands and online stores. Anakin sends eCommerce stores and brands the pricing, products and trends data of other similar stores (their competitors) so they can adjust their prices accordingly, fast. We collect web data at scale so that you don’t have to. We track and categorize all this data using AI and machine learning.
4.4K emps
Since 2019
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EVERGREEN INDEX #424
Y Combinator's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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