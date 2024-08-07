Y COMBINATOR

#424 COMPANY RANKING
Anakin is a Y-Combinator backed technology company and a competitive pricing intelligence platform for brands and online stores. Anakin sends eCommerce stores and brands the pricing, products and trends data of other similar stores (their competitors) so they can adjust their prices accordingly, fast. We collect web data at scale so that you don’t have to. We track and categorize all this data using AI and machine learning.
computer emoji
ycombinator.com
ninja emoji
4.4K emps
light emoji
Since 2019
twitter social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#entrepreneurship#incubators
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#424
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

Y COMBINATOR

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #424

Y Combinator's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Tue Aug 19 2025 By Adewale Opeyemi

Y Combinator Rejected This Framework—Now It’s Taking Over GitHub

Y Combinator Rejected This Framework—Now It’s Taking Over GitHub

Thu Mar 13 2025 By Martin Sosic

EasyA x Polkadot Hackathon Winners Accepted To YCombinator To Secure Web3

EasyA x Polkadot Hackathon Winners Accepted To YCombinator To Secure Web3

Mon Oct 28 2024 By Chainwire

How Venture Capital Firms Can Thrive by Tapping the Y Combinator Approach

How Venture Capital Firms Can Thrive by Tapping the Y Combinator Approach

Fri Feb 16 2024 By PhillComm Global

19 Stories To Learn About Ycombinator

19 Stories To Learn About Ycombinator

Tue Jul 25 2023 By Learn Repo

Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories

Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories

Wed Dec 22 2021 By Alex Stacenko

The Top 4 Startup Accelerators: Is Y Combinator Still the Best?

The Top 4 Startup Accelerators: Is Y Combinator Still the Best?

Mon Nov 02 2020 By Yuriy Yatsiv

How to Prepare for your Y Combinator Interview

How to Prepare for your Y Combinator Interview

Fri Oct 23 2020 By Kevin Chandra

The 10 Things I’ve Learned Attending Y Combinator Startup School 2020

The 10 Things I’ve Learned Attending Y Combinator Startup School 2020

Wed Mar 18 2020 By Carlo Occhiena

Everything you need to know about YCombinator S19 startups

Everything you need to know about YCombinator S19 startups

Mon Sep 09 2019 By Ant

The Ultimate Guide to YCombinator Interview Preparation

The Ultimate Guide to YCombinator Interview Preparation

Thu Apr 19 2018 By Yury Lifshits

Seven Key Takeaways from Our Journey Through Y Combinator’s Startup School

Seven Key Takeaways from Our Journey Through Y Combinator’s Startup School

Thu Mar 07 2019 By Uren Dhanani

Y Combinator's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Topo: AI sales agent custom trained for each company to reach the best leads | Y Combinator

Topo: AI sales agent custom trained for each company to reach the best leads | Y Combinator

ycombinator.com

Tue Mar 26 2024

Launch YC: 📈Positional — A modern platform for content marketing & SEO | Y Combinator

Launch YC: 📈Positional — A modern platform for content marketing & SEO | Y Combinator

ycombinator.com

Tue Mar 26 2024

Y Combinator Is Raising Billions In New Funding

Y Combinator Is Raising Billions In New Funding

forbes.com

Sat Mar 23 2024

Briefing: Y Combinator Plots $2 Billion in New Funds

Briefing: Y Combinator Plots $2 Billion in New Funds

theinformation.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Reddit IPO Is a YC Origin Story…Microsoft’s Inflection Deal…IVP in the VC Directory

Reddit IPO Is a YC Origin Story…Microsoft’s Inflection Deal…IVP in the VC Directory

newcomer.co

Fri Mar 22 2024

Launch YC: Noya UI — 🪐 Universal component kit | Y Combinator

Launch YC: Noya UI — 🪐 Universal component kit | Y Combinator

ycombinator.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

The Reddits | Y Combinator

The Reddits | Y Combinator

ycombinator.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Launch YC: OpenFoundry: Developer infrastructure for open source AI 🛠️🤖 | Y Combinator

Launch YC: OpenFoundry: Developer infrastructure for open source AI 🛠️🤖 | Y Combinator

ycombinator.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Fintech startup Yenmo secures $500,000 in funding round led by Y Combinator - The Economic Times

Fintech startup Yenmo secures $500,000 in funding round led by Y Combinator - The Economic Times

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

How to build an MVP for your startup idea?

How to build an MVP for your startup idea?

nextbigwhat.com

Fri Dec 29 2023

Y Combinator-backed Intrinsic is building infrastructure for trust and safety teams | TechCrunch

Y Combinator-backed Intrinsic is building infrastructure for trust and safety teams | TechCrunch

techcrunch.com

Thu Dec 21 2023

Y Combinator-backed atla generates $5M in Creandum-led Seed round for AI safeguards - Tech.eu

Y Combinator-backed atla generates $5M in Creandum-led Seed round for AI safeguards - Tech.eu

tech.eu

Thu Dec 07 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Y Combinator

avatar

Y Combinator WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!