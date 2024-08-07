Y COMBINATOR #424 COMPANY RANKING

Anakin is a Y-Combinator backed technology company and a competitive pricing intelligence platform for brands and online stores. Anakin sends eCommerce stores and brands the pricing, products and trends data of other similar stores (their competitors) so they can adjust their prices accordingly, fast. We collect web data at scale so that you don’t have to. We track and categorize all this data using AI and machine learning.